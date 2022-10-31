Hailey Bieber's Versace and YSL Halloween looks were the most stylish costumes of all time Have a high-fashion halloween

Hailey Bieber is proving herself to be the ultimate style icon, and this Halloween was no exception.

Hailey Bieber has become the ultimate advocate for Saint Laurent, and her first Halloween 2022 costume proves that she is an exceptional brand ambassador. Instead of opting for a regular old spooky season outfit, the 26-year-old supermodel donned an archive look from YSL's 1999 runway.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

RELATED: Ashley Graham's "Y2K Angel" Halloween costume is the perfect last minute spooky season outfit inspiration

The model's ensemble was inspired by French supermodel Laetitia Casta's closing look for the brands haute couture show, when she wore the now iconic Saint Laurent Rose Wedding Dress. It instantly became a classic and often referenced moment in fashion history.

Laetitia Casta poses with Yves Saint Laurent in 1999

In a video interview with Vogue France Laetitia Casta revealed how the iconic dress was made telling the magazine, "So the story of this dress is crazy because I walked into his [Yves Saint Laurent's] office and he looks at me and he says what do you want to wear? I had no idea I was 16 and I said I wanted to wear flowers, this is funny by the way. He says, 'very well, flowers, which flowers?' I said roses and he said 'very well.' He talked to his team and said 'bring me silk roses, bring me roses in these different fabrics.' First he drew it in front of me, then he asked me to stand, and he began building this dress on me with pins and roses, he built this dress like a sculpture"

MORE: How to create a sustainable Halloween costume, according to an expert

RELATED:The best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives in 2022

Styled by Dani Michelle, Hailey entrusted LA Roxx to create a custom gown for the occasion. She nailed the look with wavy touseled hair by Amanda Lee and makeup by Leah Darcy. Hailey shared a series of photos of the look with the caption, "Happy Halloweekend. inspo: YSL haute couture 1999."

Not stopping there the next night Hailey wore a look she titled "Versace Vampire," serving us yet another high-fashion inspired Halloween moment. The Rhode founder wore one of Versace's classic bondage style black leather sets from the 1990s complete with vintage Versace jewellery and colg logo chain belts. With purple eyeshadow and vampy makeup as well as real fangs she delivered an elevated take on one of Spooky Season's most classic costumes.

Hailey wore another fashion inspired Spooky Season look

Just when we thought all originality was gone from Halloween, Hailey showed everyone how it's done. Should there be an award for Halloween's most fashionable costume? Hailey takes first place.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.