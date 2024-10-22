25 Homemade Halloween costume ideas for 2024 that are cool-girl approved

If you're eager to make a statement and showcase your unique style this Halloween, you're in the right place.

Say goodbye to clichéd costumes and embrace the cool, chic, and contemporary. Whether you're into pop culture references, timeless classics, or imaginative twists on familiar themes, we've got you covered. We break down the trendy spooky season attire, to inspire and empower you.

There are endless sartorial moments to reference on October 31. From Superwoman sass to cheeky Pamela Anderson-inspired costumes, haunting Wednesday Adams glamour and much more, there's a slew of cultural references to stylishly select from. "Users are leaning into pop culture with searches for 'It Girl halloween costumes' up 170% since last year, capturing rising new pop stars and celebrating icons with signature style," Pinterest told H! Fashion, "People are also searching for TV and movie inspired costumes and sports looks with “sports costume ideas” increasing 265% on Pinterest."

Hit flicks from recent years such as Barbie, Poor Things and Challengers make for playful, on-trend options, while classics like Breakfast at Tiffany's and Legally Blonde (a classic in our eyes) are failsafe crowdpleasers that are easy to make at home. "This year, Halloween is a celebration of modern culture as much as it is of classic icons," a spokesperson for Smiffys told H! Fashion, "With stars like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter leading the way, alongside unique figures like Moo Deng, Lady Deadpool, and characters from Saltburn, fans are spoilt for choice."

© @kendalljenner Kendal Jenner as Marylin Monroe shows that you can certainly DIY with what you have at home

Take heed from the celebrity sphere. Heidi Klum, queen of Halloween attire, never fails to impress with her extravagant costumes each year. Kendall Jenner knows exactly how to nail the cool-girl 'fit, dressing up as cartoon characters from the worlds of both Marvel and Pixar. Kaia Gerber pinpointed Priscilla Presley as her go-to Halloween muse. The list goes on.

"While classic Halloween costumes like Beetlejuice have maintained a strong presence with a 398% increase in UK searches, pop culture icons like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are now shaping Halloween trends," says Smiffys, "After a year filled with number ones and her tour going viral, Carpenter's costume searches have spiked across both TikTok and Google, making her one of the top choices for costume inspiration this year. There has been a 4,614% increase in searches in the UK and a 3,677% increase in searches globally on TikTok. Her growing influence across social media platforms has driven costume trends as fans clamour to capture her glamorous and trendy looks."

We've curated a list of easy to DIY Halloween costumes for 2024 that will not only turn heads but also reflect your personality...

Original Homemade Halloween Costume Ideas for 2024:

1/ 25 Saltburn "With its blend of intense drama and stylistic intrigue, Saltburn offers a more sophisticated option for costume ideas this year. Fans of the film are seeking ways to channel it dark and enigmatic characters for Halloween, adding a fresh influence to the mix," say Smiffys. According to the costume retailer searches for characters from the critically acclaimed film have seen a 119,900% increase on TikTok. What you'll need: Dress in preppy, 2000s-inspired outfits with British aristocratic vibes. Add antlers and use moody, mysterious expressions to capture the film’s dark, glamorous tone.



2/ 25 © Netflix Queen Charlotte The popular Netflix series, Bridgerton, has become synonymous with opulent ball gowns, lavish jewellery, and elaborate hairstyles. For fans of the show, Halloween offers a perfect opportunity to become the ‘talk of the Ton’ by embracing the regal persona of Queen Charlotte portrayed by India Amarteifio. What you'll need: Get your corset from Vinted, add a flowing skirt and adorn yourself in pearls.

3/ 25 Sabrina Carpenter Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is, to quote Zoolander, "so hot right now." With a coquettish yet glamorous style she often wears pink feminine outfits, her blonde hair styled in waves, and soft, radiant makeup that highlights her youthful, fresh look. "Rising music stars Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are taking center stage, with an incredible surge in search interest for their costumes. According to TikTok and Google search data, fans are turning to pop culture for inspiration, and these two stars have seen the highest spikes in searches," confirms Smiffys. What you'll need: To make a Sabrina Carpenter Halloween costume, wear a babydoll mini dress in pastel colours. Style your hair in loose, wavy curls and use soft, dewy makeup with a focus on pink lips and rosy cheeks. Finish with confident, playful energy, a microphone and a cup of Espresso.

4/ 25 © ITV/Shutterstock Love Island Contestant According to Pinterest, "Nostalgic favourites from films and television series are making a comeback this year alongside reality TV-inspired themes with searches for 'Love Island Halloween costume' seeing a 440% increase on the platform." The reality dating show where contestants live in a tropical villa, fraught with drama, challenges, and romantic twists is the ultimate pop-culture reference. Maya Jama would be proud. What you'll need: To make a Love Island costume, wear a bright swimsuit or bikini with a sarong or cover-up. Add large sunglasses, sandals, and gold jewellery. Carry a personalised water bottle (a show staple) and finish with a glowing tan, playful attitude, and Instagram-ready poses for full effect.

5/ 25 Priscilla Presley It's pretty much a guarantee that Elvis and Priscilla Presley are among the most sought-after couple costumes come Halloween. Following Austin Butler’s dazzling portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis and Sofia Coppola’s hit film Priscilla, 2024 offers a great opportunity to channel the iconic spouse. What you'll need: To embody Priscilla’s timeless style, opt for a swinging 60s mini dress and embrace the bouffant hairstyle. To get the quintessential Elvis look, choose a white jumpsuit or a two-piece, and slick back your hair with gel.

6/ 25 © Challengers Tashi You have a few options to channel Zendaya's character in the smash hit tennis flick. 1) Tennis whites - easy breezy. 2) Grab an old grey shirt and carefully print the words 'I Told Ya' across the front. 3) Dig out your beloved Juicy Couture zip-up from your first year at university and pair it with some micro shorts. Challengers costume complete. What you'll need: White polo, shorts, sneakers, and a headband. Add a racket and wristbands for authenticity.

7/ 25 © Getty Carrie Bradshaw Grab a tulle skirt, blue Manolos and laden your arms with shopping bags. Inspired by ongoing buzz surrounding the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That… we have a feeling 2024 is going to be a great year to channel the classic Carrie Bradshaw wardrobe. For the creatively blessed, recreate Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Dior newspaper print dress by taking yesterday's papers and testing your sewing abilities. The fish & chip shop could never. For larger friend groups; going as Samantha, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte from Sex and the City is an effortless way to get your pals in on the action. What you'll need: To create a Carrie Bradshaw Halloween costume, wear a tutu or tulle skirt, fitted tank or cami, statement blue heels, bold accessories, curly hair, and carry a newspaper or shopping bag for a signature touch.

8/ 25 Barbie 'Barbiecore' swept the globe in 2023, and the doll is still an anticipated top choice for Halloween costumes this year. According to Boohoo the phrase ‘Barbie costume’ “receives a huge average of 18,000 monthly Google searches worldwide.” Fortunately, Greta Gerwig's movie offers numerous Barbies to draw inspiration from, and Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour offered up plenty of Barbie style inspo. As a result, in October, you can anticipate a variety of Barbie costumes ranging from cowgirl Barbie to roller-skating Barbie. (Bonus points if you rock up as weird Barbie.) If you're stuck on makeup watch this Barbie-inspired makeup tutorial for the ultimate pink beauty look. What you'll need: To make a homemade Barbie Halloween costume, wear a pink outfit, add glittery accessories, style hair your hair bouncy and blonde, et voila.

9/ 25 © @kourtneykardash Instagram Lydia Deetz Lydia Deetz from the iconic film Beetlejuice is known for her unique gothic and ethereal style. Think vintage dress with a Victorian or Edwardian-inspired silhouette. Pair the dress with black combat boots and embrace Lydia's pale complexion with light foundation and dark, dramatic eye makeup. What you'll need: Style your hair in Lydia's signature jet-black up-do. Complete the look with dark lipstick and carry a Handbook for the Recently Deceased as a prop for an authentic Lydia Deetz transformation.

10/ 25 © Photo: Getty Images Coco Chanel Following the V&A’s Chanel exhibition dedicated to the work of the iconic designer, there has never been a better time to don your tweed and pearls. You'll represent the epitome of fashion icon. What you'll need: To embody Coco Chanel's timeless style, opt for a little black dress, pearls, and a chic boucle jacket. Adorn your wrists with bangles and carry a quilted handbag.

11/ 25 Elle Woods Sorority girl Elle Woods is iconic for breaking the mould as the fashion-loving, pink-clad law student who proves intelligence and determination triumph. We loved Kim Kardashian's take on the look for Halloween back in 2019. What you'll need: Pink dress, tinted shades, fluffy pen and borrow someone's Chihuahua. What, like it's hard?

12/ 25 © Netflix Wednesday Addams To dress as Wednesday Addams, embrace her iconic Gothic and macabre style. Don't forget Wednesday's deadpan expression to complete the character. You'll embody the spooky charm of Jenna Ortega’s Netflix character perfectly. What you'll need: Start with a knee-length black dress featuring a white collar and cuffs. Pair it with black tights or leggings and black shoes, preferably Mary Janes. Style your hair into two plaits and enhance the look with dark eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a touch of pallor.

13/ 25 © Getty Paris Hilton For the Y2K girlies, a Paris Hilton Halloween costume will be a doddle. Her 2000s wardrobe was iconic for its plethora of low-rise jeans, rhinestone-encrusted tops, mini dresses, and lots of pink. Her accessories included oversized sunglasses, metallic handbags, and sparkling jewellery. The style was all about being flashy, sexy, and fun. What you'll need: Slip on your shimmery chainmail slip dress that you were saving for party season, crack out the diamanté choker and go heavy on the lip gloss. A tiny dog plush toy is an added bonus.

14/ 25 Rue Bennett To dress like Zendaya’s character Rue in Euphoria, embrace her edgy, eclectic style. Opt for oversized hoodies, vintage band tees, or crop tops paired with baggy pants or distressed denim. Add platform boots or sneakers, and layer with statement jackets. Experiment with bold makeup, including glitter and vibrant eyeshadows. Don't forget Rue's signature messy hair for the finishing touch. An incredibly easy costume to DIY. What you'll need: To create a homemade Rue Bennett costume, wear casual streetwear like oversized hoodies, graphic tees, baggy pants, and sneakers. Add glittery eye makeup, messy hair, and a laid-back, rebellious attitude.

15/ 25 © Photo: Rex Evelyn Quan Wang This incredibly captivating film stands out as one of the finest in recent years thanks to the brilliant performance by the legendary Michelle Yeoh in the role of Evelyn Wang. Evelyn is portrayed as a character who is not only funny and intelligent but also exceptionally strong and formidable. What you'll need: To capture her persona, grab a red quilted gilet, a paisley shirt, and add a googly-eye and fake blood to your forehead for an authentic touch.

16/ 25 © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox If you're set on Julia Fox, with so many wild looks to choose from you'll be split for choice. Our personal recommendation? Her voluminous Zac Posen silver gown worn to the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala – whip out the tinfoil and consider yourself sorted. There's also plenty of iconic double denim moments to choose from. Just remember to say "Uncut Jahhhhhmmmssss" to eveyone you meet. What you'll need: To make a homemade Julia Fox costume, wear edgy, avant-garde clothing, dark dramatic eyeliner, slicked-back hair, and bold accessories. Add statement pieces like leather, sheer fabrics, or corsets to capture her daring fashion sense.

17/ 25 Trad Wife On social media the 'Tradwife' is trending due to a crop of influencers such as Nara Smith and Hannah Neeleman as well as a growing nostalgia for homemaking. Many find comfort in its simplicity and idealised stability amid modern complexities. Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling character Alice Chambers is also a seriously brilliant shout for taking on this trend. Don your best white broderie anglaise midi dress and go to town with the fake blood. You definitely won't regret it. At all. What you'll need: To make a "trad wife" costume, wear a vintage-style dress, apron, pearls, and classic pumps. Style hair in soft curls, add red lipstick, and carry a cookbook or baking tray for emphasis.

18/ 25 Anna Wintour Dressing up as Anna Wintour for Halloween is genius—nothing's scarier than a cold stare over giant sunglasses, silently judging your fashion choices. Master her signature demeanour, and you'll embody the essence of Anna Wintour's iconic style. What you'll need: Borrow your elderly neighbour's bouclé skirt suit, preferably Chanel, don some dark shades and take a quick trip to the hair salon to replicate Anna's trademark blunt bob. Add a statement necklace, preferably a chunky pearl one, and carry a stylish handbag. Finish with classic kitten heels and maintain confident, poised posture.

19/ 25 Liz Hurley If you fancy a spot of DIY, Liz Hurley's iconic Versace gown is just dying to be recreated. Pop to the chemist for a box of safety pins and put your skills to the test. What you'll need: To make a Liz Hurley costume, wear a tight black dress, add oversized gold safety pins along the sides, and accessorise with bold gold jewellery and glamorous hair for that iconic 90s look.

20/ 25 © Getty Audrey Hepburn Aka Hubert de Givenchy on a budget; Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly is a homemade Halloween dream. What you'll need: All you need to emulate the hugely recognisable Breakfast at Tiffany's character is a bouffant updo, a LBD, and a chaotic, yet utterly endearing, attitude.

21/ 25 © Photo: Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld & Choupette A great one for couples, dressing up as Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved cat for Halloween offers a delightful homage to two fashion legends. Together, you'll represent the epitome of style, honouring Lagerfeld's avant-garde flair. Honestly, it's Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette. No persuasion necessary. What you'll need: For Lagerfeld, don his iconic white high-collared shirt, fingerless gloves, black sunglasses, and a tailored black suit. Add a silver wig and tie your hair into a low ponytail. Carry a fan and exude Lagerfeld's signature confidence. For the cat, add white ears and you're pretty much good to go.

22/ 25 © Getty Victoria Beckham Victoria is an iconic choice for an easy Halloween costume; Her signature little black dress, oversized sunglasses, and serious pout create a recognisable and effortlessly chic look, perfect for channeling Spice Girl nostalgia. Master a confident, poised attitude, and you'll capture the Posh Spice aesthetic perfectly. What you'll need: For the classic Spice Girl look start with a sleek, little black dress, preferably in a body-hugging silhouette. Add a pair of high-heeled black boots or stilettos. Wear oversized sunglasses and carry a designer clutch purse and apply dark, smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick. Consider carrying a 'Girl Power' sign to pay homage to the Spice Girls' empowering message.

23/ 25 Pamela Anderson Kendall Jenner and Lily James have set the bar pretty high, but don't let that stop you. From her black corset to her iconic red swimsuit, this costume couldn't be simpler to make with what you have at home. What you'll need: To make a Pamela Anderson costume, wear a red swimsuit (for Baywatch), style hair in voluminous blonde waves, add dramatic eyeliner, bold lips, and accessorise with a fake barbed-wire tattoo for extra 90s glam. Add some brown lip liner and you’re set.

24/ 25 © Photo: Getty Images 90s Supermodels Rally your girl gang and go as 90s Versace-clad supermodels. Channel the glamorous runway vibes of Naomi, Cindy, or Kate with fierce, confident poses all night long. Just don't fall out over who gets to be Donatella. What you'll need: For a 90s supermodels group costume, wear sparkly chainmail dresses, bold smoky makeup, and voluminous hair. Add strappy heels and statement accessories.