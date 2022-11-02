Lily James "can't live without" this cult-favourite face cream

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lily James has just revealed the secret to her picture perfect skin.

The 33-year-old Downton Abbey breakout star explained that she relies on Charlotte Tilbury's cult favourite product 'Charlotte’s Magic Cream.'

MORE: Lily James serves up jungle-glamour in linen shirt and hiking boots

RELATED: Lily James looks completely unrecognisable in new Versace campaign

“I need to feel and look my best on camera and Charlotte’s magic cream is the only moisturiser I can rely on for a hydrated, healthy-looking glow.” Lily explained on an Instagram post shared on the Charlotte Tilbury account, “It gives me instant skin confidence – I can’t live without it.”

The celebrity makeup artist (who counts Kate Moss as a close pal) created her award-winning Magic Cream in order to transform models' skin in an instant backstage during Fashion Week. It soon became so popular that Charlotte was compelled to 'bottle' her secret formula; a moisturising cocktail of plumping, firming and line-lessening complexes that rapidly bestow a runway-ready glow. "My best-selling, award-winning, famous magic cream was the first product I ever created!," Charlotte explained in a statement on her website, "I worked with world-leading laboratories and expert skin scientists to formulate a moisturiser to instantly turnaround the appearance of models’ tired, dull looking skin backstage, and now one pot is sold every two minutes around the world! I never do makeup without it!"

MORE: 7 designer makeup brands that are worth the investment

RELATED: 7 lip stains to last all evening that we have tried & tested

Charlotte's Magic Cream, £75 , Charlotte Tilbury

The cream is powered by a medley of ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C+E and plump-effect peptide complex for hydrated, glowing, smoother looking skin. According to clinical trials it visibly reduces the look of wrinkles in just four weeks.

Now the MUA has enlisted the cream’s famous fan Lily to become a skincare muse for the brand and become the face of the latest Magic Cream campaign. “Darlings, I am so THRILLED that the GORGEOUS, TALENTED @LilyJamesOfficial is my NEW! beauty + SKINCARE MUSE and STAR of my NEW! Magic Cream campaign!” Charlotte told her followers.

*adds to cart.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.