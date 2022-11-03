Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie dial up the drama at the WSJ Innovator Awards The event was a star-studded affair

Now that Halloween is over, all we can think about is how party season is just a stone's throw away. We are excitedly counting down the days until we can dress to the nines, but it appears that Kate Moss is getting her hours in early.

Putting in the groundwork ahead of next month, Kate looked utterly radiant in Saint Laurent at the WSJ Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards in New York City.

The annual event, held at the Museum of Modern Art, was launched back in 2011 with the aim of celebrating talented individuals from a wide range of disciplines, including fashion, art, entertainment, design, and the performing arts.

The star-studded affair held on Wednesday was another "gathering of ambitious, forward-looking minds, whose originality has led to meaningful change and offers inspiration to others" and one of those individuals whose originality stood out beyond the rest was Kate Moss.

In a creation by the French fashion house's creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the supermodel exuded a goddess-like beauty in a khaki sheer hooded gown. The backless piece relied on the fabric manipulation technique of drapery for its unique cut, cinched under her bust. The gown also featured a stylish triangle-shaped midi cut-out and an ethereal head covering which nodded to Grace Jones's trademark look.

Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Anthony Vaccarello and Charlotte Gainsbourg

Kate's translucent dress was supplemented by a black high-waisted thong – harking back to her now-iconic sheer slip dress moment that came to define 1990s fashion – and chandelier-style earrings as well as a statement pendant.

Also on the guest list was fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber who, like Kate, donned Saint Laurent for the occasion, looking elegant in a black ruched maxi gown.

Among the night's honourees was Margot Robbie, who earned the title of 2022 Entertainment Innovator. Accepting her award from Greta Gerwig, the actress looked chic in a sharp white blazer and matching trousers with a billowing, flared fit.

We can’t wait to see what these three have up their sleeves for when party season officially commences…

