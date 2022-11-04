Dua Lipa's rhinestone Disneyland outfit is next level extra The star turned to David Koma for her statement jacket

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving – even when she is off-stage, the 27-year-old can't help but wow fans with her rock-solid sense of style.

The Potion singer has been working super hard recently, touring the globe and performing to adoring crowds, night after night. You'd be forgiven for thinking that after belting out her hits in her show-stopping catsuits on the daily, she'd want to wear something super low-key when she has a bit of downtime. Nope, Dua is fiercely committed to always looking incredible – as if we couldn't love her any more.

Just recently we were obsessing over her unreal yacht-girl look, involving a crochet cardigan and matching flared trousers from Proenza Schouler's spring/summer 2023 collection, and now the Levitating singer has come through with yet another outfit that has sent us into a frenzy.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 87.4m followers, Dua took a trip to Tokyo's Disneyland and opted for a black glossy motorcycle jacket with rhinestone-adorned insets for the occasion.

Perhaps not the most obvious choice for a theme park, the singer's heavy-duty jacket, created by London-based designer David Koma, showed off her natural ingenuity.

Speaking of standing out from the crowd, her choice of footwear further set her apart. Dua wore the most amazing chunky white platforms, highly impractical for a day of traversing Disneyland, but, then again, the star can probably afford to fork out for a skip-the-queue pass or two.

Looking thrilled to be spending some time in the Magic Kingdom, Dua styled her statement jacket with black leggings, an asymmetric skirt overlay and, of course, the most apt accessory: a Mickey Mouse-eared hat.

The happiest place on Earth? Dua Lipa's wardrobe, no question.

