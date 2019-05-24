﻿
10 of Rihanna's most stylish moments! From crop tops & low-rise jeans to chic couture

rihanna-skinny-jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Rihanna may be one of the world's most famous singers, with countless multi-platinum selling hits, a clothing range and a makeup line to boot, but she hasn't always been the designer-clad superstar she is today. The Barbadian princess had her own look going on, but that didn't originally include Gucci, Versace and Stella McCartney you know! RiRi exploded onto the scene as a shy 17-year-old and was perfectly happy in low rise jeans and super sparkly crop tops. We take a look at her best outfits from back in the day 'til now. Which one's your fave? Keep scrolling…

 

Back in 2004, the Umbrella star had just released her first album - Music Of The Sun, and The People Awards was one of her first red-carpet appearances. The singer totally own those baggy jeans, which she teamed with a tie-dye cropped top and cute Converse trainers. Would you LOOK at those abs?Amazing...

rihanna-white-jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

MTV didn't know what hit it back in 2005 when our gal RiRi headed to the VMAs, wearing white Miss Sixty jeans. Bringing the bling, the Rude Boy singer added a nude vest top and a bedazzled bolero, as well as accessorising with gold bangles and cool girl hoop earrings.

rihanna-cowbow-boots
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Cowboy boots are back in vogue right now, but the makeup mogal must of had an inkling in 2005, when she teamed her space age, metallic pair with a lace camisole and micro denim mini. How glowing was her makeup? Foundation goals right there…

 

rihanna-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The glamourpuss has arrived! The hitmaker came into her own back in 2006 at the Billboard awards in this plunging, voluminous white dress and metallic strappy sandals. Loving the red lippy too.

rihanna-green-gucci-dress
5/10

The Shut Up and Drive singer looked like a fully-fledged superstar when she attended a Gucci event hosted by Madonna in 2007. Green is definitely her colour - we loved the Grecian cut and super sleek cropped hair - it makes us want to get our hair chopped ASAP…

 

rihanna-marchesa-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Redhead Rihanna has got to be one of our favourites and fresh from releasing ehr number one smash Only Girl in the World in 2010, she lit up the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Madrid, wearing a cream applique number by Marchesa.

rihanna-jumpsuit
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Sporting the jumpsuit we could only dare to wear, Rihanna rocked this incredible 80's style getup by Alexandre Vauthier at the Echo awards and teamed it with towering Christian Louboutin high heels.

 

rihanna-lace-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Looking like a real-life mermaid in 2011, the RnB superstar made this incredible Stella McCartney black lace dress super edgy by adding colour pop green earrings and her rapunzel style plait in that elusive bold Ariel red…

rihanna-sequin-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

A see-through sequin dress with a matching hat, plus a fur stole sounds a little random on paper, but not for our RiRi! The singer pulled off the risque Adam Selman fishnet gettup and added matching gloves. The whole outfit reportedly had over 216,000 Swarovski crystals attached to it. Mind. Blown.

 

rihanna-louis-vuitton
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

It takes a special kind of person to make a white, boilersuit complete with attached foam panelling work, but Rihanna did just that at Paris Fashion Week. Major points for the gold choker and transparent Louis Vuitton bag, too.

