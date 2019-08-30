﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

10 standout dresses at Venice Film Festival: From Scarlett Johansson to Billie Piper and Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer

Which one's your favourite?

...
10 standout dresses at Venice Film Festival: From Scarlett Johansson to Billie Piper and Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer
You're reading

10 standout dresses at Venice Film Festival: From Scarlett Johansson to Billie Piper and Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer

1/10
Next

A definitive guide to Kate Middleton's style
Scarlett
1/10

Don't you just love a red carpet moment? The annual Venice Film Festival is taking place this week, and we've seen some major standout frocks saunter along the red carpet. Here are 10 of our favourite standout dresses at Venice film festival 2019...

 

Scarlett Johansson  

Scarlett Johansson was oozing Jessica Rabbit vibes in this red sequin Celine dress with sexy thigh-split. The 34-year-old paired the strapless dress with matching red sandals and, of course, the huge new rock on her engagement finger. The Hollywood actress added a flare of edge to the look with slicked-back hair and sultry smoky eyes. We think she looked red hot! 

kate
2/10

Kate Upton 

Kate Upton showcased her enviable figure in this figure-hugging Twinset dress with cheeky thigh-split. The timeless beauty stunned with her blonde hair styled in classic waves and an iconic red lip. Accessorising with diamonds head to toe, the 27-year-old obviously knows that diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Billie-Piper
3/10

Billie Piper 

Never mind nailing one trend, Billie Piper decided to nail three trends with just one dress. Wowing in a long-sleeved silver sequin dress, the glam did not stop there. The gorgeous gown graded into a lace trim AND was pulled together with an extra-large black waist bow with shimmering sparkles. Gorgeous.

Mel-b
4/10

Mel B 

Proving you can never take the scary out of Scary Spice, Mel B dazzled in a silver sequin leopard print gown at the Venice Film Festival. The singer definitely spiced up the red carpet with this wild number and we're are totally here for it!

NiNi
5/10

Ni Ni 

The Rise of the Phoenixes star Ni Ni looked ethereal in this gold Gucci gown. The floor-length dress was decorated with floral embroidery from the bottom and sliver ribboned embroidery at the top marking out the waist and low V in flattering intricate detail. Not to mention the beautiful layered sleeves that were the true showstopper.

Kitty-Spencer
6/10

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer let her green emerald jewels do the talking whilst nailing a floor-length black strapless gown. The 28-year-old model wore a matching emerald necklace, ring and long emerald earrings with her long blonde hair down in natural, bouncy waves - a classic beauty at her finest.

Jasmine
7/10

Jasmine Sanders

HELLO! Fashion Monthly's cover star Jasmine Sanders brought the fun to the Venice Film Festival red carpet in this playful bubblegum blue bubble dress. The 28-year-old gave us Tinkerbell vibes as she rocked her hair in a high bun with the strapless mini-dress. It's fair to say that she proves fashion can always be fun.

Madalina
8/10

Madalina Diana Ghenea

Romanian actress and model Madalina Diana Ghenea looked phenomenal in this bejewelled princess gown. The long-sleeved, full-length gown sparkled in gold and silvers and complimented the 31-year-old's glowing complexion. The actress wore her long caramel locks loose and flowing in true fairy-tale style - we may have a new red-carpet royalty on our hands.  

Bar
9/10

Bar Refaeli 

Bar Refaeli sported a priceless addition to her look at the Venice Film Festival. Wearing a beautiful floor-length black dress with her hair slicked back in a sophisticated bun, the 34-year old model cradled her large baby bump as she posed for the cameras. The mum-of-two let her pregnancy glow shine through wearing natural, soft make-up

Iman
10/10

Iman 

Now, this is how you shut down a red carpet. From the loud shade of electric blue to the extravagant mass of blue and white feathers, Iman's look will no doubt go down in red carpet history - and we're just glad that we are here to witness it. The Somali-American model will always be a fashion idol and we can't wait to see what she wears next. Watch this space...

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...