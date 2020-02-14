﻿
Move over Kaia Gerber! The supermodel look alike kids taking after their model mums

Talk about good genes!

We can't imagine what life must be like when your mum is one of the biggest supermodels on the planet, but these kids do! From Kate Moss' daughter Lila (who's the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty), to Coco Rocha's adorable kid, these supermodels and their children look so alike you’ll think you’re seeing double! 

 

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber 

 Like mother, like daughter...Kaia Gerber is fast becoming a household name in the world of fashion, much like her Supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. Known for their close relationship, this mother-daughter duo have even walked the catwalk together on a number of occasions.

Coco Rocha's daughter Ioni James Conran 

Canadian beauty Coco Rocha posted an adorable photo of herself and daughter Ioni, 4, twinning at the Vera Wang show for New York Fashion Week 2020. Both dressed in black, Coco and her darling daughter were two peas in a pod.

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss

A chip off the old block, Kate Moss’ 17-year-old daughter, Lila, is the spitting image of her supermodel mum with razor-sharp cheekbones, glowing skin and hazel eyes. Following in Kate’s footsteps, the blonde-haired teen has already modelled for the likes of Dazed & Confused, Marc Jacobs and AnOther Magazine - talk about déjà vu!

Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp

French beauty Vanessa Paradis found fame after landing a campaign for Coco Chanel in 1990. Coming full circle, Vanessa’s gorgeous daughter with actor Johnny Depp - Lily-Rose Depp, 20 - has since become a household name in the fashion world, revered for her dramatic cheekbones and signature pout. Announced as the face of The No.5 L’Eau Chanel campaign in 2016, Lily-Rose has without a doubt inherited her mother’s incredible genes.

Adriana Lima's daughters Valentina and Sienna Lima

One of the most recognised models in the world, former Victoria’s Secret angel, Adriana Lima has two beautiful daughters - Valentina, 10, and Sienna, 7 - with her ex, Marko Jarić. Clearly taking after their Brazilian-born mother, both Valentina and Sienna have inherited Adriana’s brunette locks and bright blue eyes.

Alessandra Ambrosio's daughter Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur

Major mini-me alert! Alessandra Ambrosio’s eleven-year-old daughter, Anja is certainly ready for the runway. Making her fashion debut in Florence last year for children’s clothing brand Monalissa, Alessandra posted pictures of Anja on Instagram in June 2019, celebrating her daughter’s achievement.

Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian Lake Brady

Back in November 2019, Gisele Bündchen sent Instagram into a frenzy when she posted a childhood photo of herself alongside a current photo of her seven-year-old daughter, Vivian. With almost-identical features, the model’s followers were left doing a double take at the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever Anderson

You won’t believe this one - actress and model Milla Jovovich and her eldest daughter Ever Anderson are the ultimate mini-me stars! Following in her famous mother’s footsteps, 12-year-old Ever has already secured herself some pretty incredible modelling deals - she most recently appeared on the cover of Love Magazine in January 2020, sporting super-chic blue hair and channelling her mother with the signature pout.

Jourdan Dunn's son Riley Dunn

Jourdan Dunn and her son, Riley are absolute goals! Regularly posting photos on her social media with her little man, it’s pretty hard not to recognise how similar the two are. Riley has clearly inherited his mother’s beautiful almond-shaped eyes and glowing skin.

