Cinderella star brands Cara Delevingne interview 'unprofessional'

Earlier this year, Cara Delevingne made headlines after an awkward interview with a US morning show went viral. And now Cinderella star Richard Madden, who also played Robb Stark on Games of Thrones, has weighed in on the incident, branding it "unprofessional".



"It made her seem ungrateful," he said in an interview with Style magazine. "She showed her age. For Cinderella I did six weeks of those interviews, where you get asked the same eight questions."

He added: "If you're not capable of doing that gracefully, then don't do it."



After the awkward interview went viral, Cara spoke out to defend herself.



"Some people just don't understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour," she posted on Twitter in response to the TV interview.

Actor Zach Braff was quick to reply in support of the star, writing: "Or how it's condescending to ask an actress if she's read the book."



The model-turned-actress had made an appearance on Good Day Sacramento to promote her latest film, the adaptation of John Green's popular novel Paper Towns.



But the live chat deteriorated when the presenters suggested she was "exhausted" and "irritated".

After initially mistakenly introducing her as "Carla", the interview kicked off with the presenters asking the British beauty if she's read John Green's novel, which the film is based on, despite being "so busy".



"No I never read the book or the script, actually I kind of winged it," she quips, before going on to give her real answer.



"No of course, I love the book, I think the book's amazing," she said. "John Green is an incredible author so really if you haven't read his books, you should."

As the interview progressed, the star continued to make sarcastic jokes as she answered various questions about the film and her character Margo. However, the show's hosts seemed unimpressed with her replies.



"I saw you in London a couple of weeks ago talking on TV and you seemed a lot more excited about it than you do right now. Are you just exhausted?" one asked her.



"Oh, no, I'm still very excited," Cara replied, looking taken aback. "The premiere was last night and it was an emotional night, it felt like the end of an era but I'm not any less excited than I was a couple of weeks ago," she continued, before saying that she might be lacking energy because "it's the morning".



"You do seem a bit irritated," they told her, before suggesting they will "let you go take a little nap, maybe get a red bull". Shortly after, the feed to Cara's camera was cut short.