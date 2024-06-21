7 chunky dad sandals we love for summer if you want the Chanel vibe

I keep expecting the 'Dad Sandal' fashion shoe trend to go away - it's been around for a while now - but every summer the craze comes back around. I'm not mad about it either - I love them.

The Chanel dad sandals were the ultimate dad sandal to kickstart the trend, but with a price tag of well over £1k, they might well be out of budget (though try websites such as Vestiaire Collective to get a pair that have been authenticated).

© Getty Images Alexa Chung wore her Chanel dad sandals with a relaxed suit - copying this look!

Thankfully, the high-street is full of chunky-soled sandals that look like they've come straight from the catwalk but without the splurge. I won't say these are Chanel dupes, because if you want designer footwear that's your decision - you do you! Go get your Chanel sandals! But I will say that a lot of these are influenced by the design; you've got chunky soles, quilted material, maybe even a touch of gold hardware.

© MEGA It Ends With Us star Blake Lively pounding the streets in her Chanel dad sandals in New York with her husband Ryan Reynolds

Women's dad sandals emerged back in 2015, and they may not have taken off at first but since then they've gained popularity - no doubt because they're hella comfy - and peaked when Chanel launched the cult famous sandals in 2018.

© Instagram Fashionista Rosie Hungtinton-Whiteley proving the dad sandal is going nowhere fast

In fact, chunky summer sandals became so popular that according to the infamous Lyst report, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women last year - and this year the trend will be back and as big as ever. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers. If you've yet to join the chunky shoe club, scroll down to find your favourites...

How we chose the best dad sandals

This is an easy one! We wanted this edit to have 'Chanel dupe' vibes - ideal for those who are on a budget. And we also wanted to highlight other designer dad sandals; Gucci, Dior and Tory Burch. You're in for a treat.

Best dad sandals to shop for summer

Tory Burch Chunky Kira Dad Sandal © Tory Burch Editor's Note These have been described as the perfect "day-to-evening" shoe and I have to agree. The signature logo gives these shoes a little sprinkling of magic, and what's more, they were crafted in partnership with a Leather Working Group-certified tannery, supporting high standards in leather manufacturing and chemical management.

Dioract Sandal © Dior £890 at Christian Dior Editor's Note Oh Dior, what have you done? This lambskin Dioract sandal, with the gold logo, is making me swoon. The pink feels modern and the sandal can be styled so easily for the summer months.

ASOS DESIGN Forecast sporty dad sandals in black © ASOS Editor's Note If you need some extra height, how perfect are these?! Chunky sandals like this look great with feminine mini dresses, because as we all know, opposites attract.

Boohoo Chunky Dad Sandal © Boohoo Editor's Note Oh ok Boohoo, you've smashed it out of the park with this brief for cool sporty dad sandals. I can't get over the price! The model is wearing the sandals with white jeans, and that's how I like to style mine - I tend to wear cropped white jeans, a black and white striped tee and a black blazer. Add gold jewellery and you're good to go!

Russell & Bromley Stamp Velcro Footbed Sandal © Russell & Bromley £165 at Russell & Bromley Editor's Note Sizes are already running out with these so don't delay if you're smitten with this silver pair of chunky soled dad sandals. Crafted in Italy from an eye-catching silver nappa leather, they're defined by gold-toned domed studs and set on a chunky cleat sole. Chic!

Kurt Geiger Orson Sandal © Kurt Geiger £169 at Kurt Geiger Editor's Note Kurt Geiger is a great destination to shop for your summer sandals. If you love the Orson style, they're available in other colours as well. They feature s a bone soft upper with weave quilting pattern.