Victoria's Secret models Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk jet to Bahamas

Bella Hadid has capped off an incredible few weeks by jetting to the Bahamas for a photoshoot. The 20-year-old has been joined on the getaway by Elsa Hosk, and the pair have been the envy of fans after documenting the trip on Instagram.

The models, who recently starred in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show together, have shared a number of photos together on social media, including a photo of themselves posing on the wing of their private jet as they touched down at their tropical destination.

Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk have jetted to the Bahamas

"Warmer weather @hoskelsa," Bella captioned the snap.

Bella and Elsa have been using their idyllic location as the backdrop for some impromptu photoshoots, and have both posed seductively in their swimwear for a number of Instagram posts.

The pair have been posing for photos on the beach

But it hasn't all been work and no play; Bella has also enjoyed some jet skiing with actress Emily Ratajkowski, who is also believed to star in the special project they have been working on.

The Gone Girl star posted a photo of herself and Bella on their jet ski together, adding the caption: "Bella the ripper."

Emily Ratajkowski is also on the private island

The shoot the gorgeous trio are working on appears to be something of a Victoria's Secret reunion; joining Bella and Elsa are Lais Ribeiro and Alessandra Ambrosio, who got a haircut from stylist Frankie Foye during her time in the Caribbean.

Posting a photo of her new 'do, a blunt mid-length cut with a full fringe, Alessandra told fans: "Private Island. Bahamas. 12.11.16 #haircut #foreveronvacation."

The models are working on a private photoshoot

Other models joining them at the private island include Gizele Oliveira and Hailey Baldwin, a close friend of Bella's.