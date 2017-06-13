12 waterproof jackets you’ll actually want to wear to a festival

Compared with, say, a lace dress or ankle strap heels, the word anorak doesn’t quite get our sartorial hearts beating in the same way, does it? And yet a waterproof jacket is an absolute essential if you’re heading to Glastonbury, Reading or T in the Park – or any other British festival for that matter – for obvious reasons.

But this summer the fashion gods have answered our prayers, because right now there are tons of macs in the shops that will actually have you praying for rain.

Well, not really, but if you do have to pack a mac, make sure it’s one of these cool cover-ups…

1. Topshop Vinyl Hooded Rain Mac, £45

(Topshop/PA)

2. New Look Pink Metallic Hooded Anorak, £44.99

(New Look/PA)

3. Next Khaki Print Pack Away Mac, £30

(Next/PA)

4. PrettyLittleThing Jenny Gold Metallic Rain Mac, £45

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

5. New Look Yellow Matte Anorak, £34.99

(New Look/PA)

6. PrettyLittleThing Cobie Green Holographic Rain Mac, £25

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

7. George Shower Resistant Packable Parka, £12

(George/PA)

8. Bonmarche Duck Egg Shower Resistant Coat, £30

(Bonmarche/PA)

9. M&S Collection Parka Coat with Stormwear, £65

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

10. Barbour Cirruss Waterproof Jacket, £149

(Barbour/PA)

11. Evans Floral Print Rain Mac, £20

(Evans/PA)

12. V by Very Waterproof Lightweight Jacket, £17.50 (reduced from £35)

(Very/PA)