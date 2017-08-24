Maria Sharapova opts for Riccardo Tisci dress for U.S. Open comeback The Swarovski-studded tennis dress features technical lace and eyelet-like perforations

Maria Sharapova is going glam for her U.S. Open return with a black Riccardo Tisci for Nike dress. The Russian sports star will be competing at the tennis tournament next week after receiving a wild card to enter from the United States Tennis Association, following a 15-month doping ban.

To ensure her return is memorable, 30-year-old Maria is mixing high fashion with athletic attire for her night matches. Former Givenchy head and Nike collaborator Riccardo has created a Swarovski-studded tennis dress, complete with technical lace and eyelet-like perforations.

What an amazing experience getting to work with icon @riccardotisci17 and @Nike on this years US Open dress. Just remembering sitting around my dining table talking inspiration and all things lace with Riccardo and now....voila!! it's come to life!! Thank you, Riccardo!! ❤️👯 A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

"It was always going to be black. It wasn't even a question of what we were going to do for the night matches," Maria smiled to American Vogue.

"When I think of anywhere that I play, I want to bring a sense of elegance to the feeling that I have when I walk onto the court. That's what I felt with the 2006 (black) dress, and what I really wanted to relive in this dress is the moment of elegance and thinking of Audrey Hepburn and her classic Givenchy dress."

The tennis ace won the 2006 Open in a black dress.

Liittle Black Dress for Maria Sharapova’s return to the US Open @mariasharapova @nike #nikert A post shared by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

As for Riccardo, the designer was overjoyed to be given the chance to create an iconic look for Maria.

"I respect Maria so much as an athlete, and she respects me so much as a designer, and both of us work for Nike, so it came up as a collaboration that we'd like to do together," he smiled. "To me, it was very special to design an outfit for an athlete playing on the courts."