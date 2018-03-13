Millie Mackintosh's fashion label has gone into liquidation The style star has revealed why she made the brave decision

Millie Mackintosh took to Instagram on Monday to inform her fans that her namesake fashion label has gone into voluntary liquidation. The HFM cover star, who showed off many of her designs in the latest issue, reportedly has more than £500,000 of debts and is personally losing £178,000 from the company's collapse. The fashion brand – officially called Cammac Venture Limited – started four years ago and at one time was one of the biggest-selling brands on ASOS. Unfortunately, due to a very challenging financial climate within the fashion industry, the brand couldn't keep up with the hefty costs to keep the company going.

Millie wrote on Instagram:As someone who has always been passionate about fashion, I realise I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build my own fashion business over the past four years. So, it is with great sadness that I have had to make the very tough decision to close it. Despite our best efforts and being a top seller with a number of stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable. The unwavering support from friends, family, influencers, the industry and customers has made the decision even harder.” Read what Millie Mackintosh had to say about her evolving style in the new HFM

