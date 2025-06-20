16 summer shoes for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s who want to look stylish (but still supported)

I know I'm the right person to write this article, because I understand how tough it is to find nice shoes that don't hurt your feet. As I get older (I'm in my forties) I notice that I can't reach for the sandals I used to wear in my twenties. I need support. I need some comfort. If it's a wide-fit design, I'm happier, and when there are half sizes available I'm in my element. After writing an article about the best occasion wear dresses for women over a certain age, I decided I wanted to help in the footwear department, too. I scoured the virtual aisles for some top picks and I've even looked towards the royals (my other specialist subject!) for some expert guidance as well.

And talking of experts, there was one person I really wanted to reach out to when it comes to the royals, and that's Samantha, she's the woman behind the popular Royal Fashion Daily Instagram account (formerly known as Royal Fashion Police). She's a marvel at documenting royal outfits, so I was desperate to know what the 50+ royals can teach us about their shoe choices for a special event.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, is a big fan of the espadrille wedge

Samantha notes that royals tend to reach for their low block heel shoes and their wedges. She said: "These both offer elegance with comfort, especially for long engagements. Both Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh often choose them for practicality without sacrificing style"

How I chose the best summer shoes for older women

Style AND comfort: I want this to be a stylish edit but I also want to make sure the shoes will be comfortable, too. From ankle straps to cushion support and wide fit options, I want to give you choice.

I want this to be a stylish edit but I also want to make sure the shoes will be comfortable, too. From ankle straps to cushion support and wide fit options, I want to give you choice. Cost: I've tried to choose summer sandals that you can wear time and time again so if they're a little more expensive, I'm hoping the investment will be worth it in the long run. I also looked at some of my favourite brands, and the ones that I trust.

I've tried to choose summer sandals that you can wear time and time again so if they're a little more expensive, I'm hoping the investment will be worth it in the long run. I also looked at some of my favourite brands, and the ones that I trust. Age appropiate: As you know, this edit is all about shoes handpicked with an age category in mind. I've tried to pick a mix of styles - after all, just because you've reached a certain age, doesn't necessarily mean you have to change your style. I'm hoping you'll get the inspiration that works FOR YOU.

© Getty Images Julianne Moore, 64, shows off her summer style wearing a pair of studded flat black sandals

© Getty Images Courteney Cox, 61, is seen in New York City wearing an all-white look with black sandals

Be st summer shoes for women over 40, 50, and 60

Boden Casual Flat Sandal © Boden £95 AT BODEN $149 AT BODEN US Why I love them: Secure ankle strap

Different colour options

On trend design I have these sandals, in fact, you can see a video of me wearing the sandals on my TikTok, and believe be when I say, they are SO comfortable. My feet feel really supported in these shoes, and they're wide enough without being too wide. No one wants their toes walking on the pavement, let's be honest. Style with: Jeans and a top like how I styled it or even wear with your fave midi dress.

Dune London 'Lyn' Gold Toe Trim Sandals © Dune London £89 AT DUNE LONDON $125 AT DUNE LONDON US Why I love them: Stylish

Supportive footbed

Available in black or neutral You just have to take a look at the Zara new-in section to see gold toe thong sandals everywhere. But boy do they look uncomfortable. What I love about this pair is that these sandals have the illusion of a gold toe ring without having to suffer one. Style with: A midi or maxi skirt.

Sole Bliss 'Brandy' Sandals © Sole Bliss £159 AT SOLE BLISS $279 AT SOLE BLISS US Why I love them: Stylish

A practical backstrap

Ultra-cushioned footbed

Bunion Bed stretch panel Sole Bliss is a brand that older women tend to gravitate to (Helen Mirren and Queen Camilla are both fans!) as they are ideal for anyone who suffers with bunions. These have been handcrafted in Italy from the finest white leather, and feature a chunky platform sole with intricate multi-coloured woven detailing which lifts every summer outfit in your wardrobe! Style with: Kaftans and your vacay wardrobe.

Emmy London 'Harriet' Mid Block Heel © Emmy London £575 AT EMMY LONDON $745 AT EMMY LONDON US Why I love them: Stylish

Available in blue or ivory

Available in standard fit or wide fit

The satin bow has stretch so they move with you



Ok, so I've included these because they are royal approved (Princess Kate's a major fan) but also because they're gorgeous and comfort is top priority. Crafted from the softest light blue suede, the comfortable block heel is the right height for lengthening your legs while remaining comfortable to wear all day. It has two strap variations, allowing you to switch up your style throughout the day. Harriet Powder Blue can be worn with the suede strap with crystal buckle, perfect for daytime outfits, or mix it up and tie the satin sash straps around your ankle for a fun and romantic look. Style with: Evening wear, especially good for a mother of the bride outfit or a wedding guest outfit.



ASOS Mesh Shoes © ASOS £22 AT ASOS $39 AT ASOS US Why I love them: Stylish

Slip on design

Polka dots stop them from being too revealing Mesh shoes aren't for everyone and you have to be really confident with your tootsies, but if you are, you'll love these polka dot mesh shoes from ASOS. You can't deny they've been the ultimate 'trendy' shoe of 2025. Style with: Summer dresses, wide-leg trousers, wide-leg jeans.

River Island Gold Woven Sandals © River Island £34 AT RIVER ISLAND $74 AT RIVER ISLAND US Why I love them: Stylish

A good sandal if you don't like people seeing your toes, or if you're not pedi ready.

Secure ankle strap River Island is a great place to find nice shoes if you ask me. I saw plenty of stylish options available, but I chose these gold woven shoes because they're a more feminine take on the 'fisherman sandals' trend. Style with: White trousers like the model, or a white pair of barrel jeans.



Monsoon 'Dani' Diamante Bow Heeled Sandals © Monsoon £42.50 AT MONSOON Why I love them: Stylish

Chunky heel (good for walking on uneven surfaces)

Secure ankle strap

Will go with lots in your wardrobe If you're after some party shoes, these are the ones. Aren't they just so pretty? They're the dazzling lift your feet need. Designed with a chunky block heel and open toe topped with a diamante bow, these sandals are primed for wedding guest season. Style with: Your occasion wear dress, jumpsuit or suit.

FitFlop 'Gracie' Leopard Suede Flip-Flops © FitFlop £70 AT FITFLOP $85 AT FITFLOP US Why I love them: Easy to wear

Comfort factors

Different colour options

Some half sizes available Leopard print is a key trend this summer, and so I gravitated towards these cool flip flops. I often find a regular pair of flip flops can be uncomfortable, but these will be a hit with your feet. These look like the kind of chic flats that can be hard work to walk in, but slip them on and you'll think you're in trainers. Thanks to anatomically shaped footbeds for natural support and FitFlop's Dynamicush™ cushioning hidden in those light 'flat' soles. The exotic leopard-print suede upper adds a touch of wild style while maintaining a sophisticated silhouette. They are ergonomically engineered to help optimise your body's alignment, and there's Dynamicush' cushioning hidden in the rubber outsole. What's more, the contoured EVA-foam footbed diffuses pressure & gives natural arch support. Style with: A black linen co-ord such as this one from Wat The Brand.

M&S Collection Strappy Pointed Ballet Pumps © M&S £29.50 AT M&S $51.99 AT M&S US Why I love them: Flat

Secure strap detail

Other options available

Versatile enough for day or night If you prefer a flat shoe over a pair of heels, but struggle to find something that's dressy enough, this pair from M&S is spot-on. One happy shopper wrote: "Love the gold colour and shape of these shoes. So nice wearing flats rather than heels with a special outfit!!" Style with: Evening wear. I think a full skirt would look very chic in a Sarah Jessica Parker kind of way.

Karen Millen Leather Woven Ballet Pump © Karen Millen £89 AT KAREN MILLEN $249 AT KAREN MILLEN US Why I love them: Stylish

Square toe

A nice alternative to your typical ballet flats Karen Millen wouldn't have been my first port of call for flat shoes but when I spotted these woven ballet flats I wanted to share them. Now, they might not have the ideal comfort factor, they do have a square toe which is a lot more forgiving than a pointy toe. They will elevate any look. Style with: Jeans and a T-shirt, then with tailored pieces for a casual workwear look.



Mint Velvet Pink Espadrille Tie Wedges © Mint Velvet £110 AT MINT VELVET $180 AT MINT VELVET US Why I love them: Stylish

Tie detail

A manageable sized heel Are these not the prettiest espadrille wedges? Mint Velvet is a firm favourite with the fashion crowd and lots of the styles tend to sell out fast. I love these shoes and think they'll really amp up a look. Style with: A denim midi skirt just like the model.



Ancient Greek 'Aristea' Leather Platform Sandals © Ancient Greek £205 AT NETAPORTER $325 AT ANCIENT GREEK US Why I love them: Stylish and fuss-free

Padded base giving you a 30mm lift

Good reviews I've lost count of how many friends have raved about these Ancient Greek sandals for their comfort factor. I'm even tempted to invest in a pair myself! Handmade by dedicated artisans in Greece, these leather 'Aristea' sandals are designed with slim straps that cross-over at the arch and wrap around the ankle.



Mango Black Thong Sandals With Studs © Mango £49.99 AT MANGO $69.99 AT MANGO US Why I love them: Stylish

Secure ankle strap

Luxe studded details

Designer look for less Mango is smashing it out of the park for summer 2025, there are some gorgeous sandals on site at the moment. I decided to share this pair because I think they're great for a summer holiday as they go with everything.

NEXT Neutral Forever Comfort Closed Toe Platform Espadrilles © NEXT £60 AT NEXT $93 AT NEXT US Why I love them: Stylish and trendy

Underfoot cushioning



Gold luxe detailing

Perfect for running errands These summer-ready espadrilles have an elevated leather upper, featuring an adjustable strap for a secure fit and a Forever Comfort footbed for underfoot cushioning. Style with: Barrel leg jeans, straight leg jeans or denim Bermuda shorts.

Clarks 'Ubree15 Poppy' Ballet Flat Shoes © Clarks £70 AT CLARKS $100 AT CLARKS US Why I love them: Stylish

Lightweight

Timeless design These ballet flats from Clarks could be Chanel if you squinted, but I guarantee they'd be comfier than a designer pair. Crafted from butter-soft sand leather, this elegant shoe is elevated by a subtle bow embellishment and contrast toe cap detail. Comfort a top priority? These feature a moulded Contour Cushion footbed. Style with: Jeans and a blouse or a heatwave-friendly dress.