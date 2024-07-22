I'm a pro at shopping in Marks & Spencer and these 10 new-season autumn buys look like they're designer

We might be finally getting some sunshine, but if you take a trip to Marks & Spencer right now, you also might have spotted that the autumn collections have started to drop. Don't worry, in this edit you'll find gems that you can wear right now. I'm all for being ahead of the curve, but we've all still got to get dressed for the weather we have and I don't know about you but I'm not desperate for autumnal leaves any time soon.

But having said that, I do enjoy the turn of the new season and seeing new drops on the high-street. I know the headline of this article might come off sounding a little smug, but honestly, I just have a skill at finding really good thing at Marks & Spencer (whether I'm browsing in store or having a cheeky look at the website). Maybe it's because I've worked in the fashion industry for 15+ years - you just become in-tune with the hero pieces that are being sold, and you get to see previews before everyone else.

Sometimes it's as simple as how the item is photographed for the website. For example, there are certain models you know some brands save for the best items. Or, it might also be because I shop for a living on HELLO! and our readers just love looking at the latest new-in pieces at M&S - join the club!

The biggest reason is probably because I love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and I have done for the past ten years or so. I remember when I worked at Elle Magazine and the M&S flagship store was close by so I'd always be having a little browse on my lunch hour.

The brand is so strong right now - and celebrities agree. Vogue Williams – a brand ambassador for M&S – is always modelling her latest style buy.

But let's talk about the new season, shall we? I'm seeing sequins, I'm seeing leather, I'm seeing puffer jackets and ankle boots. But it might be a bit too soon for all of that. I've included some transitional essentials ahead of your autumn wardrobe refresh. I couldn't resist a couple of vacation must-buys as well.

How I chose the best new-season M&S buys for the new season

Wow factor: What made me go 'wow', and what made me want to add to basket. Everything below is what I think looks stylish and perfect for the new-season.

I wanted all of these pieces to be added to your high-summer wardrobe with ease but could be worn in autumn as well. Style: I wanted to choose stylish buys only. Like I said, I have spidey-senses when I look on M&S, so I just went with my gut on this one. Enjoy!

Best new-season buys for the new season

M&S Collection Twill Utility Jacket © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note I am so here for this utility jacket for the new season, and you can wear it right now with your stonewash jeans or with a denim maxi skirt, but come autumn it'll look great with tailored trousers. It's a fact, the short cropped jacket trend is going nowhere.

M&S Collection Patent Buckle Slingback Shoes © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note M&S is usually a reliable choice for footwear - and these buckled flat shoes are going to look great for work AND play. I will be styling these with a pair of white jeans right now with a black and white striped tee and a cropped jacket. In autumn, they'll be worn on the non rainy days with black wide-leg trousers.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Textured Midi Drop Waist Dress © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note OK, I'm going to be real with you. I don't think I'll be rocking a drop-waist dress (yes, I know they're very on trend right now) but I just don't think they'll suit my shape. But, if I were to try this trend, it would be with this gorgeous pink dress from Marks & Spencer.

M&S Collection Crepe Tailored Straight Leg Trousers © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note I am obsessed with the colour of these zesty trousers - a nice refreshing change and whether you decide to wear these to the office or to the bar, I guarantee you'll get a million compliments over your bright trousers.

M&S Collection Off The Shoulder Top © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note Off the shoulder tops are definitely in vogue right now, and this M&S top is the perfect way to trial the trend. I think it'll look superb right now, and you'll be reaching for it to go with your partywear in November. Don't sleep on this one! Great for a hot date, too.

M&S Collection Black Embellished Hair Bow © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note I have an unhealthy obsession with hair bows, I've actually lost count of how many I own! This one might need to be added to my collection. Trust me, a bow hair accessory elevates a relatively plain outfit.

M&S Collection Chiffon Printed V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note M&S' hotly anticipated leopard print dress was first seen in the brand's Summer 24 lookbook back in March, and fashion editors were swooning. Well, it's finally launched online (and in stores) last week and was the No. 1 bestseller across all of Womenswear with sales up 42 percent.

M&S Collection Woven Wide Leg Suit © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note This is a showstopper of a three-piece suit, and I love how it's compiled of a strappy tailored waistcoat (with removable straps, btw), jacket and trousers. I'd wear this to a christening or a wedding (something blue?!) or another special occasion.

M&S Collection Sequin Collared Shirt © Marks & Spencer Editor's Note If there's one thing you need to know about me, it's that I'm a sequin obsessive. It doesn't need to be the festive period for me to rock a sparkle, and this blouse is definitely in my M&S basket right now. I'd team this with smart white trousers and ice-blue eye makeup.