Kate Middleton shows off baby bump in £49 Hobbs top The wife of Prince William stuns in stylish outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible at her second public appearance of the week - stunning the waiting crowd at Olympic park, wearing a £600 cream coat by Goat, black high heel shoes, a simple clutch bag by Mulberry, black trousers and a £49 top by Hobbs. The pregnant royal wore her hair loose in her trademark curled style and sported a fresh glow, showing off her natural beauty with minimal makeup. Kate was joined by her husband Prince William – and their first port of call was the Copper Box which is in aid of SportsAid. The charity helps young British sportsmen and women aspire to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and world champions.

Kate looked glowing in a cream jacket and top

The couple have an action-packed day, which started with the royal pair watching a wheelchair basketball session. They then met with the players – some of which who hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in which the sport will feature for the first time. Every year SportsAid supports over 1,000 athletes – the vast majority aged 12-18 – by providing a financial award to help with training and competition costs. The charity also helps develop other vital skills for professional athletes, such as media training, nutritional advice and performance lifestyle guidance.

Thursday's appearance comes the day after the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, dazzled the crowd in a striking bespoke mint green Jenny Packham coat with matching dress underneath. The coat interested fashion fans due to its on-trend bow neck detail. She also added a pair of nude high heel Jimmy Choo shoes to her chic ensemble.

Duchess Kate was at an event at the Royal Society of Medicine – which was organised by Kate's Royal Foundation. The event brought together academics, researchers and practitioners, and explored issues such as perinatal, maternal and infant mental health, parenting support and advice, and resources for schools and educators.