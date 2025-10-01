Kensington Palace's royal residents past and present - Prince William, Princess Eugenie & more

Prince William still retains a base inside the palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently planning a move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor, but as well as their rural base, they retain use of Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace to use with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Despite being called an apartment, the 20-room, four-storey property is rather large and impressive and has been a home for the family since 2017.

It previously belonged to Princess Margaret, and it boasts five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. Features inside include underfloor heating, encrypted Wi-Fi, a TV projector and a panic room.