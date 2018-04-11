Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy nails walking in heels at the age of five The adorable little girl certainly knows how to make an entrance!

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is five, going on 15, and seems to have mastered the art of walking in heels with ease! Loose Women panellist Ayda Field shared a cute Instagram video of their little girl strutting around the family's LA home, wearing her mum's shoes. On one foot, Teddy wears a high heeled boot, and the other, a stylish buckled flat, with the mini fashionista accessorising the shoes with her swimming costume. "@robbiewilliams Teddy certainly knows how to make and entrance AND an exit," Ayda captioned the footage.

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy nailed the art at walking in heels!

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with many impressed by Teddy's walking abilities. "She walks better than me in heels," one remarked, while another said: "She's rocking that look, bless her!" A third observed: "It looks like she is an entertainer, just like her dad!" This isn’t the first time that Teddy has raided her mum's wardrobe. Over the summer, the little girl was spotted modelling a stunning Lisa Marie Fernandez dress belonging to Aya, which she wore modelled by the poolside during the family's summer holiday.

RELATED: Watch the sweet moment Robbie Williams is reunited with children after a month apart

Teddy was captured on camera walking around the family's LA home

Robbie and Ayda - who have homes in both LA and the UK - often post candid snippets of their family life with fans on social media, although make a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy. During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids.

RELATED: Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy has the sweetest message for her parents

He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces." Angels singer Robbie started dating Ayda in May 2006, and he proposed in November 2009. The couple tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills on 7 August 2010 in a wedding featured exclusively in HELLO!.