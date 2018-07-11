Meghan Markle stuns in Roland Mouret dress to meet the President of Ireland Duchess Meghan stuns the fashion world once again in latest outfit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a whistle-stop, two-day tour of Ireland and on Wednesday morning the royal couple met with the president– Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain. The couple looked ready for their day of events and engagements on the emerald isle and Meghan, 36, dazzled the waiting crowd in a beautiful outfit which consisted of a stunning grey dress by Roland Mouret and black high heel shoes. She carried a black tote bag and wore her sleek brown locks in a chic up 'do. Her makeup looked typically flawless – subtle foundation and eye makeup accentuated her pretty features.

Going for grey! Meghan stunned in Roland Mouret

The couple looked bright eyed and bushy tailed despite their late night – the couple went to an evening dinner on Tuesday at Glencairn which is the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett. The Duchess wowed in a black cocktail dress by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers – Emilia Wickstead.

It had an A-line silhouette and a square neckline which gave her a totally streamlined look. She teamed her fancy frock with a matching satin clutch bag and high heels. Instead of rocking her regular sleek bun, she let her hair hang loose with a side parting and opted for a natural makeup look with a slick of pink lip-gloss.

Earlier that day, the wife of Prince Harry joined the rest of the royal family to celebrate100 years of the RAF at Westminster Abbey. Meghan wore a stunning black dress which was made in a fit and flare cut that came complete with a bateau neckline – the same neckline she wore on her wedding day. The black number was by Christian Dior and she topped her look with a matching black fascinator by Stephen Jones. Many fashion fans took to social media to compare Meghan to Audrey Hepburn.

