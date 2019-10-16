Samantha Faiers launches River Island kids range with her children The former TOWIE star is storming the high street, with the help of her kids

Sam and older sister Billie Faiers make our Wednesday evening on their ITV show The Mummy Diaries and we are so glad it's back on our screen. We enjoy seeing the former TOWIE gals and their children going about their day-to-day life - it's addictive. As much as the Faiers sisters are super stylish, we think their tots Nelly, Arthur, Paul and Rosie are very well dressed indeed. So it came as no surprise that high street store River island just announced that Sam has teamed up with the brand to launch an exclusive kidswear collaboration. How exciting!

Sam has teamed up with River Island for a kids collab and it's SO cute

The 30-piece collection will drop over the October half term period and is made up of trend-led separates for boys and girls across the RI baby (0-18 months), mini (0-5 years) and kids (5-12 years) ranges. We love the party vibe; there's some great festive items that would be ideal for Christmas Day. There's also some casual yet chic numbers and lots of accessories.

We wish Rosie's dress came in adults sizes...

Talking of the edit, the 28-year-old said: "I was so excited to team up with River Island because I have always loved the brand – not only for myself but also for the kids. I find it’s the only retailer that sells childrenswear that’s really on-trend and I love that! I’m really pleased with my edit; it was a difficult decision as I liked so many pieces, but these are perfect for all occasions."

MORE: The denim jacket that broke the internet is BACK at River Island - but be quick

And what's more, Samantha’s daughter Rosie - at the tender age of one - models the hero of the collection. We love this snap of her twirling around in the red tartan tweed dress.

How cool does little Paul look?

Sam's son Paul, 3, also gets in on the action - looking great in his laidback denims and aviator jacket - ideal for little dudes on the go.

READ: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

The collection was shot at the TV's star's Hertfordshire home and will be shown on a forthcoming episode of the show. We can't wait to see the behind-the-scenes action...

The RI x Samantha Faiers Edit will be available online at River Island online and River Island's Lakeside store with prices starting from £15.