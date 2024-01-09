Trouser suits are huge for 2024 - these are the 16 suits to wear for any occasion

I've loved trouser suits for years, and wear one for nearly every important social occasion in my calendar. I'm even wearing one in my HELLO! profile picture. I don't know what it is, but when I wear a suit I just feel like I have my life together. I feel like a confident girl boss. I feel like I can do anything. I also love that I don't have to think too much about an outfit as a whole.
As wedding invites start to pour in, now's the time to start thinking about the special events you have in your diary for 2024. Trust me - a suit will work for everything. Whether you're after a white suit or a rhinestone suit, floral or a timeless tuxedo suit, check out the list below.
Popular brands: I shop at all of the brands within this list, if I'm choosing my favourite suits it's best that I pick brands I shop and love.
Inclusive sizing: Where possible, the suits in this list are for all shapes and sizes.
Versatility: The best thing about a suit? The way you can wear the jacket and trousers separately and you've got more looks for the price of one.
It's not just me who loves a power suit. Celebrities and influencers, and royals love to dress in a two-piece. Whether it's Joey King wearing a green Bella Freud suit, or supermodel Naomi Campbell in fuschia pink, Katie Holmes in white with a colour pop shoe, or Duchess Kate in purple - a smart trouser suit makes for a great outfit choice.
How to style a trouser suit
You have three ways you can wear a suit. Casual for daytime (see Hailey Bieber for inspiration - or look to Trinny Woodall on Instagram), smart and elegant like Victoria Beckham, or as evening formalwear à la Margot Robbie. As a side note: My obsession with suits wouldn't be a thing if I had to wear them for work - I can totally understand if you want to opt out of this trend because you feel like it's 'boring workwear'. However, you could try a more relaxed approach to a trouser suit, or choose a colour you wouldn't dare wear in the boardroom.
Can you wear a trouser suit to a wedding?
Definitely. If you're wearing a trouser suit to a wedding, obviously don't opt for white (unless you're the bride!) and go for bright or jewel-toned colours instead. Or even a printed suit for extra impact.
For a special occasion, I like teaming a trouser suit with a sexy stiletto or a strappy sandal. A seamstress once told me that if you're wearing wide-leg trousers, the hem should fall halfway down the heel. Also, don't underestimate the fashion trainer - I love wearing my suits in the day or out to dinner with a pair of Veja trainers and a simple white tee. Flat shoes can be tricky, but ideally you would see some skin - you don't want to look like the trousers are wearing you.
Scroll down for the best favourite affordable trouser suits you can buy right now...
Best trouser suits for women
M&S Collection Tailored Suit In Black
Marks & Spencer Suit We Love
Sizing Details To Know
The trousers come in sizes 6-24 and you've got the option of short/petite, regular, and tall. The jacket goes up to a size 24.
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
M&S has nailed it with this stunning tailored suit. I am really into the way the model is wearing flat shoes with it - it instantly gives the outfit a high-fashion look.
Mint Velvet Pinstripe Suit In Grey
Mint Velvet Suit We Love
Sizing Details
The blazer is available in sizes XS - XL. The trousers are available in sizes XS - XL (with three leg lengths available).
Colours available: Grey
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 35 days
Now, this is a fabulous suit! Add this timeless grey pinstripe ensemble to your outfit rotation to inject a dose of smart-chic to your look.
Hobbs Felicity Suit In Pink
Hobbs Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 6-18, and there's a handy size guide section on the Hobbs' website to double check the fit.
Colours available: Carnation Pink
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
A classic pink suit is as timeless as one in black or white, and I love the work-to-weekend vibe of this suit. It would look amazing in the office and the Ritz.
Boden Marylebone Suit In Hot Pepper Red
Boden Suit We Love
Sizing Details
The blazer is available is sizes 6 - 22. The trousers come in three fits - short, regular and long. They also go up to a size 24.
Colours available: Red Pepper
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 90 days
This suit is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion. This semi-fitted style is perfect if you're looking to be smart but comfortable.
Nadine Merabi Lucille Suit In White
Nadine Merabi Suit We Love
Sizing Details
The items are available in sizes XS (6) up to an XXL (18). The trousers come in just one leg length. If they are too long, you'll need to visit a tailor.
Colours available: White
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £350
Returns: Free within 14 days
This suit is perfect for any brides out there who are after something a bit different for their big day. It's not just for brides though - this would look stunning for a special occasion in your diary (just maybe not a wedding!)
H&M Double Breasted Suit In Red
H&M Suit We Love
Sizing Details
H&M doesn't do different leg lengths so be prepared to visit a tailer if you're on the petite side. The blazer and the trousers both go up to a size 22.
Colours available: Red
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
This red suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails. As you can see on the model, this suit is supposed to look a bit oversized. Be sure to team it with stiletto heels and fierce makeup.
ME + EM Perfect Workwear Short Blazer Man Pant Suit
ME + EM Suit We Love
Sizing Details
The blazer is available in sizes 4 - 16 and the website recommends taking your usual size as it's a slim fit design. The trousers also come in sizes 4 -16. You can also buy the trousers in a more slim fit style.
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £4.95 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
I'm calling it - this is a 'forever suit' and for very good reason. This suit brings together a double-breasted blazer and the 'man pant'. A winner for the winter season.
River Island Plus Roll Sleeve Suit In White
River Island Suit We Love
Sizing Details
This is part of the plus size edit, and it also comes in petite as well.
Colours available: White
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long - it's just gorgeous. Team with a statement bag a la the model or rock with platforms or trainers.
Phase Eight Elandra Tux Suit In Burgundy
Phase Eight Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 8 - 18.
Colours available: Burgundy
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
If you're looking to go bold this winter, this vibrant burgundy suit will be a real statement look. The Elandra tux blazer is seriously chic.
SLA THE LABEL Paloma Suit In Bronze
SLA THE LABEL Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Choose between a 3SX and XL for the Paloma suit. The advice is to size down if you're not into the oversized look.
Colours available: Bronze, Gold, Red, Blue, Green, White
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: 14 days and you will need to cover the costs
Sarah Ashcroft's fashion brand SLA THE LABEL is going from strength to strength and this is one of the more tailored suits in the tailoring line-up. You can't go wrong with a bit of glitter and this screams 'wear me'.
Reiss Wren Suit In Mink Neutral
Reiss Suit We Love
Sizing Details
The blazer is available in sizes 4 - 18 though size 18 is currently out of stock. The mid-rise trousers are available in petite as well.
Colours available: Mink Neutral
Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery
Returns: £1.95 within 28 days
Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect 'mink neutral' suit is ideal for a low-key event or the office. It's more modern take on the classic black suit and will definitely be a keeper for years to come.
Mango Straight-Fit Suit
Mango Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Choose between sizes XXS and 4XL in the blazer, and the same in the elasticated waistband trousers. The pants are one length and Mango tend to be on the longer side, so bear this in mind when ordering.
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Ok, we're loving this glam suit from Mango, if you have a party in the diary, this could make a great affordable option.
Karen Millen x Lydia Millen Tailored Wool Blend Suit
Karen Millen Suit We Love
Sizing Details
The blazer and the trousers are both available in sizes 6 - 16, and the slim-leg trousers have only one option when it comes to leg length.
Colours available: Camel
Shipping: £4.99
Returns: £2 and you have 28 days. Returns are FREE for Karen Millen PREMIER customers
Perfect for anyone looking for a seriously chic camel suit. Crafted from a sumptuous wool blend, this streamlined blazer from Lydia Millen's edit is an elegant staple in any wardrobe.
Coast Pearlescent Premium Satin Suit In Ivory
Coast Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 8 - 18.
Colours available: Ivory
Shipping: £2.99 or free with Coast Unlimited
Returns: £1.99 and you have 28 days
An ivory pearlescent coloured suit is chic with a capital C. If you're getting married and looking for a suit over a dress, this could be perfect. Alternatively, check out our edit of the best bridal suits.
& Other Stories Tailored Wide-Shoulder Suit
& Other Stories Suit We Love
Sizing Details
& Other Stories has EU sizes on site but there is a size guide on every page that's very helpful. The trousers go up to a size 44 which equates to a size 16 in the UK.
Colours available: Grey
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
I love how wintery this grey suit looks. If you've got an important event for the new year, this could be a great outfit to wear.
ASOS x Y.A.S Tailored Suit In White
ASOS Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Both the trousers and the blazer are available in sizes XS to XXL.
Colours available: White
Shipping: Free
Returns: Free within 30 days
Not all bridal white suits are made equal, and this one has the cool factor. We recommend wearing with a power strut as you walk down the aisle.
Nobody's Child x Fearne Cotton Red Double Breasted Suit In Red
Nobody's Child Suit We Love
Sizing Details
Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 4 - 18. You only have the one option when it comes to the leg length of the trousers. You want an intentional oversized fit with this one.
Colours available: Red
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
Everyone needs a va-va-voom suit in their wardrobe. The collaboration between Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton is serving up a red hot option. Make a statement in red with this double-breasted blazer. It will take you from day-to-night in an instant.