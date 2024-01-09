Skip to main contentSkip to footer
16 best suits for women 2024: Stylish two-piece suits from M&S, ASOS & MORE
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Trouser suits are huge for 2024 - these are the 16 suits to wear for any occasion

A guide to the best suits for women this year...

best suits for women
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Share this:

I've loved trouser suits for years, and wear one for nearly every important social occasion in my calendar. I'm even wearing one in my HELLO! profile picture. I don't know what it is, but when I wear a suit I just feel like I have my life together. I feel like a confident girl boss. I feel like I can do anything. I also love that I don't have to think too much about an outfit as a whole.

As wedding invites start to pour in, now's the time to start thinking about the special events you have in your diary for 2024. Trust me - a suit will work for everything. Whether you're after a white suit or a rhinestone suit, floral or a timeless tuxedo suit, check out the list below. 

Best ladies trouser suits - at a glance

  1. Best work trouser suit: Marks & Spencer's tailored black suit
  2. Best suit for a wedding guest look: Hobbs Felicity suit in carnation pink
  3. Best bridal suit for bride: Nadine Merabi Lucille suit
  4. Best casual weekend suit: Mint Velvet pinstripe suit

How I chose the best trouser suits 

  • Popular brands: I shop at all of the brands within this list, if I'm choosing my favourite suits it's best that I pick brands I shop and love. 
  • Inclusive sizing: Where possible, the suits in this list are for all shapes and sizes. 
  • Versatility: The best thing about a suit? The way you can wear the jacket and trousers separately and you've got more looks for the price of one. 

It's not just me who loves a power suit. Celebrities and influencers, and royals love to dress in a two-piece. Whether it's Joey King wearing a green Bella Freud suit, or supermodel Naomi Campbell in fuschia pink, Katie Holmes in white with a colour pop shoe, or Duchess Kate in purple - a smart trouser suit makes for a great outfit choice.  

Kate Middleton wearing trouser suits
Princess Kate is fond of a trouser suit

How to style a trouser suit

You have three ways you can wear a suit. Casual for daytime (see Hailey Bieber for inspiration - or look to Trinny Woodall on Instagram), smart and elegant like Victoria Beckham, or as evening formalwear à la Margot Robbie. As a side note: My obsession with suits wouldn't be a thing if I had to wear them for work - I can totally understand if you want to opt out of this trend because you feel like it's 'boring workwear'. However, you could try a more relaxed approach to a trouser suit, or choose a colour you wouldn't dare wear in the boardroom. 

My suit muses from left to right: Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Hailey Bieber© Getty Images
My suit muses from left to right: Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Hailey Bieber

Can you wear a trouser suit to a wedding?

Definitely. If you're wearing a trouser suit to a wedding, obviously don't opt for white (unless you're the bride!) and go for bright or jewel-toned colours instead. Or even a printed suit for extra impact.

Olivia Palermo in a colourful suit and corsage choker© Getty Images
Olivia Palermo in a colourful suit and corsage choker

How to dress down a trouser suit for daytime

If you want to dress down a trouser suit, it's easy! Team with a a pair of white fashion trainers or a pair of strappy sandals for a formal event. Trinny Woodall is the queen of power dressing in sneaks. 

Celebrities wearing white suits - and not to a wedding! From left to right: Cindy Crawford, Trinny Woodall, Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Markle© Getty Images
Celebrities wearing white suits - and not to a wedding! From left to right: Cindy Crawford, Trinny Woodall, Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Markle

What shoes to wear with a trouser suit? 

For a special occasion, I like teaming a trouser suit with a sexy stiletto or a strappy sandal. A seamstress once told me that if you're wearing wide-leg trousers, the hem should fall halfway down the heel. Also, don't underestimate the fashion trainer - I love wearing my suits in the day or out to dinner with a pair of Veja trainers and a simple white tee. Flat shoes can be tricky, but ideally you would see some skin - you don't want to look like the trousers are wearing you. 

Scroll down for the best favourite affordable trouser suits you can buy right now... 

Best trouser suits for women

  1. 1/17

    M&S Collection Tailored Suit In Black

    M&S suit in black

    Marks & Spencer Suit We Love

    Sizing Details To Know

    The trousers come in sizes 6-24 and you've got the option of short/petite, regular, and tall. The jacket goes up to a size 24. 

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    M&S has nailed it with this stunning tailored suit. I am really into the way the model is wearing flat shoes with it - it instantly gives the outfit a high-fashion look. 

  2. 2/17

    Mint Velvet Pinstripe Suit In Grey

    Mint Velvet grey pinstripe suit

    Mint Velvet Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    The blazer is available in sizes XS - XL. The trousers are available in sizes XS - XL (with three leg lengths available). 

    Colours available: Grey

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Now, this is a fabulous suit! Add this timeless grey pinstripe ensemble to your outfit rotation to inject a dose of smart-chic to your look.

  3. 3/17

    Hobbs Felicity Suit In Pink

    Hobbs pink suit

    Hobbs Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 6-18, and there's a handy size guide section on the Hobbs' website to double check the fit.

    Colours available: Carnation Pink

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    A classic pink suit is as timeless as one in black or white, and I love the work-to-weekend vibe of this suit. It would look amazing in the office and the Ritz. 

  4. 4/17

    Boden Marylebone Suit In Hot Pepper Red

    Boden Marylebone Suit In red

    Boden Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    The blazer is available is sizes 6 - 22. The trousers come in three fits - short, regular and long. They also go up to a size 24.

    Colours available: Red Pepper

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 90 days

    This suit is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion. This semi-fitted style is perfect if you're looking to be smart but comfortable. 

  5. 5/17

    Nadine Merabi Lucille Suit In White

    Nadine Merabi white suit

    Nadine Merabi Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    The items are available in sizes XS (6) up to an XXL (18). The trousers come in just one leg length. If they are too long, you'll need to visit a tailor. 

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £350

    Returns: Free within 14 days

    This suit is perfect for any brides out there who are after something a bit different for their big day. It's not just for brides though - this would look stunning for a special occasion in your diary (just maybe not a wedding!)

  6. 6/17

    H&M Double Breasted Suit In Red

    h&m red suit

    H&M Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    H&M doesn't do different leg lengths so be prepared to visit a tailer if you're on the petite side. The blazer and the trousers both go up to a size 22. 

    Colours available: Red

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    This red suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails. As you can see on the model, this suit is supposed to look a bit oversized. Be sure to team it with stiletto heels and fierce makeup. 

  7. 7/17

    ME + EM Perfect Workwear Short Blazer Man Pant Suit

    Me+Em work suit

    ME + EM Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    The blazer is available in sizes 4 - 16 and the website recommends taking your usual size as it's a slim fit design. The trousers also come in sizes 4 -16. You can also buy the trousers in a more slim fit style. 

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4.95 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    I'm calling it - this is a 'forever suit' and for very good reason. This suit brings together a double-breasted blazer and the 'man pant'. A winner for the winter season.  

  8. 8/17

    River Island Plus Roll Sleeve Suit In White

    River Island white suit

    River Island Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    This is part of the plus size edit, and it also comes in petite as well. 

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long - it's just gorgeous. Team with a statement bag a la the model or rock with platforms or trainers. 

  9. 9/17

    Phase Eight Elandra Tux Suit In Burgundy

    phase eight suit

    Phase Eight Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 8 - 18. 

    Colours available: Burgundy

    Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    If you're looking to go bold this winter, this vibrant burgundy suit will be a real statement look. The Elandra tux blazer is seriously chic. 

  10. 10/17

    SLA THE LABEL Paloma Suit In Bronze

    SLA THE LABEL paloma suit

    SLA THE LABEL Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Choose between a 3SX and XL for the Paloma suit. The advice is to size down if you're not into the oversized look. 

    Colours available: Bronze, Gold, Red, Blue, Green, White

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery

    Returns: 14 days and you will need to cover the costs

    Sarah Ashcroft's fashion brand SLA THE LABEL is going from strength to strength and this is one of the more tailored suits in the tailoring line-up. You can't go wrong with a bit of glitter and this screams 'wear me'. 

  11. 11/17

    Reiss Wren Suit In Mink Neutral

    reiss mink neutral suit

    Reiss Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    The blazer is available in sizes 4 - 18 though size 18 is currently out of stock. The mid-rise trousers are available in petite as well. 

    Colours available: Mink Neutral

    Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery

    Returns: £1.95 within 28 days

    Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect 'mink neutral' suit is ideal for a low-key event or the office. It's more modern take on the classic black suit and will definitely be a keeper for years to come. 

  12. 12/17

    Mango Straight-Fit Suit

    Mango suit

    Mango Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Choose between sizes XXS and 4XL in the blazer, and the same in the elasticated waistband trousers. The pants are one length and Mango tend to be on the longer side, so bear this in mind when ordering. 

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Ok, we're loving this glam suit from Mango, if you have a party in the diary, this could make a great affordable option. 

  13. 13/17

    Karen Millen x Lydia Millen Tailored Wool Blend Suit

    lydia millen wearing a camel suit from karen millen

    Karen Millen Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    The blazer and the trousers are both available in sizes 6 - 16, and the slim-leg trousers have only one option when it comes to leg length. 

    Colours available: Camel

    Shipping: £4.99

    Returns: £2 and you have 28 days. Returns are FREE for Karen Millen PREMIER customers

    Perfect for anyone looking for a seriously chic camel suit. Crafted from a sumptuous wool blend, this streamlined blazer from Lydia Millen's edit is an elegant staple in any wardrobe. 

  14. 14/17

    Coast Pearlescent Premium Satin Suit In Ivory

    Coast ivory suit

    Coast Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 8 - 18. 

    Colours available: Ivory

    Shipping: £2.99 or free with Coast Unlimited

    Returns: £1.99 and you have 28 days

    An ivory pearlescent coloured suit is chic with a capital C. If you're getting married and looking for a suit over a dress, this could be perfect. Alternatively, check out our edit of the best bridal suits

  15. 15/17

    & Other Stories Tailored Wide-Shoulder Suit

    & Other Stories grey suit

    & Other Stories Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    & Other Stories has EU sizes on site but there is a size guide on every page that's very helpful. The trousers go up to a size 44 which equates to a size 16 in the UK. 

    Colours available: Grey

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    I love how wintery this grey suit looks. If you've got an important event for the new year, this could be a great outfit to wear. 

  16. 16/17

    ASOS x Y.A.S Tailored Suit In White

    asos suit in white

    ASOS Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Both the trousers and the blazer are available in sizes XS to XXL. 

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: Free 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Not all bridal white suits are made equal, and this one has the cool factor. We recommend wearing with a power strut as you walk down the aisle. 

  17. 17/17

    Nobody's Child x Fearne Cotton Red Double Breasted Suit In Red

    nobody's child suit

    Nobody's Child Suit We Love

    Sizing Details

    Both the blazer and the trousers are available in sizes 4 - 18. You only have the one option when it comes to the leg length of the trousers. You want an intentional oversized fit with this one. 

    Colours available: Red

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Everyone needs a va-va-voom suit in their wardrobe. The collaboration between Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton is serving up a red hot option. Make a statement in red with this double-breasted blazer. It will take you from day-to-night in an instant. 

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more