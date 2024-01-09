Trouser suits are huge for 2024 - these are the 16 suits to wear for any occasion

I've loved trouser suits for years, and wear one for nearly every important social occasion in my calendar. I'm even wearing one in my HELLO! profile picture. I don't know what it is, but when I wear a suit I just feel like I have my life together. I feel like a confident girl boss. I feel like I can do anything. I also love that I don't have to think too much about an outfit as a whole.

As wedding invites start to pour in, now's the time to start thinking about the special events you have in your diary for 2024. Trust me - a suit will work for everything. Whether you're after a white suit or a rhinestone suit, floral or a timeless tuxedo suit, check out the list below.

How I chose the best trouser suits

Popular brands: I shop at all of the brands within this list, if I'm choosing my favourite suits it's best that I pick brands I shop and love.

I shop at all of the brands within this list, if I'm choosing my favourite suits it's best that I pick brands I shop and love. Inclusive sizing: Where possible, the suits in this list are for all shapes and sizes.

Where possible, the suits in this list are for all shapes and sizes. Versatility: The best thing about a suit? The way you can wear the jacket and trousers separately and you've got more looks for the price of one.

It's not just me who loves a power suit. Celebrities and influencers, and royals love to dress in a two-piece. Whether it's Joey King wearing a green Bella Freud suit, or supermodel Naomi Campbell in fuschia pink, Katie Holmes in white with a colour pop shoe, or Duchess Kate in purple - a smart trouser suit makes for a great outfit choice.

Princess Kate is fond of a trouser suit

How to style a trouser suit

You have three ways you can wear a suit. Casual for daytime (see Hailey Bieber for inspiration - or look to Trinny Woodall on Instagram), smart and elegant like Victoria Beckham, or as evening formalwear à la Margot Robbie. As a side note: My obsession with suits wouldn't be a thing if I had to wear them for work - I can totally understand if you want to opt out of this trend because you feel like it's 'boring workwear'. However, you could try a more relaxed approach to a trouser suit, or choose a colour you wouldn't dare wear in the boardroom.

© Getty Images My suit muses from left to right: Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Hailey Bieber

Can you wear a trouser suit to a wedding?

Definitely. If you're wearing a trouser suit to a wedding, obviously don't opt for white (unless you're the bride!) and go for bright or jewel-toned colours instead. Or even a printed suit for extra impact.

© Getty Images Olivia Palermo in a colourful suit and corsage choker

How to dress down a trouser suit for daytime

If you want to dress down a trouser suit, it's easy! Team with a a pair of white fashion trainers or a pair of strappy sandals for a formal event. Trinny Woodall is the queen of power dressing in sneaks.

© Getty Images Celebrities wearing white suits - and not to a wedding! From left to right: Cindy Crawford, Trinny Woodall, Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Markle

What shoes to wear with a trouser suit?

For a special occasion, I like teaming a trouser suit with a sexy stiletto or a strappy sandal. A seamstress once told me that if you're wearing wide-leg trousers, the hem should fall halfway down the heel. Also, don't underestimate the fashion trainer - I love wearing my suits in the day or out to dinner with a pair of Veja trainers and a simple white tee. Flat shoes can be tricky, but ideally you would see some skin - you don't want to look like the trousers are wearing you.

Scroll down for the best favourite affordable trouser suits you can buy right now...

Best trouser suits for women