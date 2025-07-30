I'm a fashion editor and these are the 7 dresses worth shopping in the Boden sale

As a fashion editor, I’m always hunting down the high street's most covetable, can’t-miss pieces, and if joyful prints and endlessly flattering silhouettes are your style, Boden’s summer 2025 sale should be on your radar.

The brand is loved by everyone from the Princess of Wales to Millie Mackintosh and Rachel Bilson to Christine Lampard - proof that its signature mix of colour, print and cut has serious appeal.

Princess Kate has worn the brand on numerous occasions, including the striking red Lena coat during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, and more recently the Hambleden scallop-hem jumper for a school engagement in East London.

She also chose Boden’s pretty Dora pussy-bow blouse for a virtual International Women’s Day appearance, and has been seen repeatedly in the brand’s pointed ballet flats.

Kate wore Boden's Dora blouse with Missoma earrings

Rachel Bilson fully embraced British style this summer, when she shared a photo of herself in the Cotswolds wearing an emerald-green Boden maxi skirt, dressed down with adidas spezial trainers and a cropped tee.

© @rachelbilson Rachel Bilson was pictured wearing Boden in the Cotswolds this month

Whether you're packing for a seaside escape or just want to elevate your everyday wardrobe, now’s the time to shop these chic staples at a fraction of the price. From breezy midis to vibrant linen styles, these are the dresses worth adding to basket.

Boden Bella Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress £95.20 (save £44) at Boden $118.80 (save $80) at Boden US Editor's Note: A bestseller for the brand, Boden's popular Bella dress has playful puff sleeves, pockets and a tiered skirt. Made from 100% cotton with shirring at the cuffs and waistband, it's lightweight and super comfortable. Choose from seven bold prints, from stripes to florals.



Boden Juliet Broderie Midi Dress £40 (save 50%) at Boden $56.99 (save $98) at Boden US Editor's Note: Every holiday wardrobe needs a staple white dress, and I'm picturing this midi at a villa in Provence. The daytime style features timeless broderie detail, flutter sleeves, and a tassel belt. It's available in three different lengths.

Boden Esme Linen Short Dress £54 (save £83) at Boden $78.99 (save $119) at Boden US Editor's Note: For a statement piece, Boden’s Esme dress comes in this pink geometric stamp print. Made from pure linen, the lightweight, breezy mini has a relaxed silhouette and three-quarter sleeves. I love it styled with delicate gold jewellery.



Boden Clara Cotton Shirt Dress £58.40 (save £88) at Boden $79.99 (save $119) at Boden US Editor's Note: The Clara dress comes in a colour-clashing striped pattern woven on 100% crisp cotton. Its classic shirt collar and button-front placket lend a polished touch, while a cinched waist with a tie belt effortlessly flatters your silhouette. The long sleeves are finished with delicate shirred cuffs and it comes with roomy side pockets.



Boden Maddie Trim Jersey Dress £40 (save 50%) at Boden $57.99 (save $57) at Boden Editor's Note: Hot pink is always amazing for summer and the Maddie dress has a streamlined fitted silhouette with a contrast trim along the neckline and hem that frames its shape beautifully.

Boden Elena Double Cloth Midi Dress £67.20 (save £45) at Boden $99 (save $66) at Boden Editor's Note: Combining structure with softness, the Elena dress is tailored to perfection for everyday style. Made from double‑cloth cotton, it features a button‑through bodice, a gently pleated A‑line skirt, and elegant cap sleeves.