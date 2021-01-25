16 best Valentine's gift ideas for him: Funny & thoughtful presents he'll love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Yes, it's that time of year again! And if you're struggling to think of Valentine's Day gifts for him, fear not - we've got some great ideas for you. While the stores are usually awash with potential presents for your guy, this is our first 14 February on lockdown, so you might be looking for something a little more thoughtful, or funny and most importantly, available online this year.

Whether you're looking for luxe, cheap, personalised, or OTT romantic ideas, we have the best Valentine's gifts for him to make Valentine's Day 2021 the most loved-up – and memorable – ever.

So without further ado, here are 15 gifts he's guaranteed to love for Valentine's Day.

Shop the best Valentine's gifts for him

Personalised Quarantine Valentine's Day card with initials, £4.90, Amazon

On Amazon, Pomchick's selection of personalised cards includes this one to commemorate your first lockdown Valentine's Day, complete with loo rolls and your initials. Who says romance is dead?

Beer My Valentine craft beer box, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

For the guy who loves beer almost as much as he loves you! The Beer My Valentine hamper contains five craft beers, a beer glass and a box of chocolate hearts.

Roan Sterling Silver Chain Necklace, £115, All Saints

If you're a fan of Normal People you'll know that Connell's chain set off a men's fashion trend! We love this silver chain necklace from All Saints and he'll look great in it.

Men's Magic Boxer Shorts in Heart Pattern, £8.99, Sockshop

Not your standard underwear gift, these boxers come super-compressed in a tiny boxer-shaped package. Add to water and they expand into a full-size pair of boxers in soft 100% cotton jersey with a fun and romantic heart motif.

Engravable 'Love Bridge' bracelet, £149, Thomas Sabo

Thomas Sabo has a range of cool men's jewellery with complimentary engraving, like this bracelet with a powerful falcon motif.

Little Coupon Book - Romance, £8.99, Etsy

Perfect for lockdown love, these romantic coupons, including "Netflix and Chill", "Bubble bath together" or "Kiss in the rain", are ready to be redeemed! There are also three blank cards to include anything that has been left out...

Sleepyhead personalised pillowcase, £19.99, Firebox

If you're looking for a funny Valentine's gift for him, we think we have just what you need. He'll NEVER have to miss you again if you gift him with this hilarious personalised pillowcase lovingly emblazoned with your face.

Red fleece hoodie, £54.95, Nike

Cosy loungewear is the next best thing to a hug these days, so help him keep warm with a practical fleece hoodie in Valentine's red.

Biscuiteers Let's Get Knotty letterbox biscuits, £24.99, Selfridges

Sweets for the sweets - you could go for a straightforward chocolate Valentine's Day gift, or send a cheeky message with these biscuits, exclusively from Selfridges.

Smartphone projector, £18, Menkind

Menkind has funny, unique, naughty and novelty Valentine's Day gifts for him including everything he'll need to orchestrate the perfect date night – like this smartphone projector, suitable for iPhone IOS and Android compatible mobiles. You can project your favourite Netflix shows or movies onto a wall or other blank surface for a cinema experience at home.

BEATS Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones, £199, Currys

Sometimes lockdown romance is simply about knowing just what he needs in the day-to-day while spending all his time at home. If he's a music fan, show him you care with some fantastic noise-cancelling headphones – and fiery red Beats Studio headphones are a fab Valentine's Day gift.

Celebration Healthy Hot Chilli Sauce Gift Set, £30, Amazon

Spice things up with this collection of five organic hot sauces that he'll definitely get a kick out of: Mexican Fury, Sriracha Cha-Cha-Cha, Louisiana BBQ, Wicked Wasabi and Ever So English.

Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette For Him, from £53.99, John Lewis

If you're looking for a sexy fragrance for him, look no further than Gucci Guilty. Encased in a sleek black and silver flask, this intriguing best-selling scent is a complex symphony of more traditional men's notes as well as the unexpected, including cedarwood, patchouli, neroli, pink pepper, French lavender and orange blossom absolute.

The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

Surprise him with a romantic lockdown night in complete with snacks! The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift is exactly that with sweet, savoury and spicy treats: two bottles of red-hued Rose Beer'd, Valentine's Pork pie, Hearts of Gold cheese selection, chilli coated peanuts, Multi Seed wholegrain flatbreads, Caramelised red onion chutney, pork crackling and love whips.

Personalised Valentine's Day Canvas Print, from £7.99, eBay

A candid photo is the ultimate personalised gift – get your favourite loved up snap printed on a ready-to-hang canvas with your names. Four sizes are available from 12"x8" to 30" x 20".

Classic Afternoon Tea for Two Home Delivered by Piglets Pantry, £38, Virgin Experiences

One of our favourite Virgin Stay At Home Experiences is this afternoon tea for two with a range of sweet and savoury treats. It's a great lockdown gift to share for any palate, as it comes in classic, vegetarian and

