40 best Valentine's gift ideas for him: Funny, unique & thoughtful presents he'll love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Yes, it's that time of year again! And if you're struggling to think of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him for 2022, fear not - we've got some great suggestions for what to give your boyfriend, husband or crush on the big day.

RELATED: 10+ best sexy gifts for lovers

So look no further if you're hoping to find something a little more thoughtful, or funny and most importantly, available online this year.

Whether you're looking for luxe, cheap, sexy, personalised, or OTT romantic ideas, we have the best Valentine's gifts for him to make Valentine's Day 2022 the most loved-up – and memorable – ever.

MORE:

15 long-distance relationship gifts to send this Valentine's Day

Best Valentine's Day chocolates and sweet treats for the one you love

So without further ado, here are our favourite gifts he's guaranteed to love for Valentine's Day...

Shop the best Valentine's gifts for him

I Heart You socks, pack of 2, £23.95, Happy Socks

He'll wear his heart on his sleeve, well actually his socks, with this cute set. Packaged in a heart-covered box are two pairs of socks with different black and red Valentine's Day love motifs.

Chocolate Body Paints, pack of three, £12.99, Lovehoney

Valentine's Day chocolates don't have to be traditional – gift him with a naughty twist on the classic 14 February staple: chocolate body paint in milk, dark and strawberry flavours.

The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Gift Set, £18.99/$39.99, Amazon

How about another way to spice things up (although a bit more literally!)? He'll definitely get a kick out of this collection of seven hot sauces inspired by exotic flavors and peppers from around the world.

Boxer shorts, £6.65/$9.95, Amazon

Not your standard underwear gift, these boxers have a fun and romantic heart motif.

The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

Surprise him with a romantic night in complete with snacks! The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift is exactly that with sweet, savoury and spicy treats along with a pair of beers.

RELATED: 10 best Valentine's Day hampers for 2022

Lovepop Darth Vader Valentine Pop Up Card, £20.65/$15, Amazon

Pop-up cards are a fun way to show you care, and Amazon has a whole host of choices, whether funny, traditional or sweet.

RELATED: 15 funny Valentine's Day cards to give your better half a giggle

Tech gifts he'll love to receive on Valentine's Day

BEATS Studio ear buds, £129/$149.95, Amazon

If he's a music fan, show him you care with some fantastic noise-cancelling, sweat-proof headphones – and fiery red Beats Studio earbuds are a fab Valentine's Day gift.

Mix Tape Style Bluetooth Speaker, £29.99, Prezzy Box

Back in the day, creating a mixtape for your crush was the ultimate love gesture. Bring that romantic vibe to Valentine's Day 2022 with this Bluetooth speaker shaped like an old-school cassette.

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32 GB, £99/$44.99, Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Tablet will keep him connected, whether watching his favourite streaming shows or keeping touch with video calls. And you can't beat the price!

Smartphone projector, £49.99/$69.99, Amazon

Just what he'll need to orchestrate the perfect date night – a smartphone projector! You can project your favourite Netflix shows or movies onto a wall or other blank surface for a cinema experience at home.

Valentine's Day gifts for him - for a laugh

Sleepyhead custom photo pillowcase, £19.99, Firebox

If you're looking for a funny Valentine's gift for him, we think we have just what you need. He'll NEVER have to miss you again if you gift him with this hilarious personalised pillowcase lovingly emblazoned with your face.

Playstation Alarm Clock, was £25 now £20, Menkind

Show him that you understand having to share his attention with his other true love – video games – with this quirky clock for his nightstand.

Personalised Face Cushion, £14.99, Prezzybox

How about your visage printed on a pillow to keep him company 24/7? You'll find this gift among Prezzybox's hilarious gifts for him.

NASA rocket lava lamp, £49.99, Amazon

Let him know you think he's out of this world with this fun lava lamp! It will provide some romantic mood lighting, and is it just us, or if you squint your eyes a little do the blobs look like hearts?

Sexy Valentine's Day gifts for him

Little Coupon Book - Romance, £8.99, Etsy

These romantic coupons, including "Netflix and Chill", "Bubble bath together" or "Kiss in the rain", are ready to be redeemed! There are also three blank cards so you can personally include anything that has been left out!

Lipstick Kisses Boxer Shorts, £14.99, Lovehoney

If he's not one for standard boxers or briefs on such as special occasion, he'll love these Valentine's Day-ready black mesh boxer shorts with a flirty red kiss print...

Our Moments – Couples game, £17.95, Amazon

Amazon's #1 bestseller in Party Games & Activities is this thought-provoking card game designed to spark conversation and help you get to know one another much more deeply.

Valentine's Day gifts for him: Grooming and fragrance

Gilette Beard Kit gift set, was £22.50 now £11, Amazon

This chic beard grooming set includes a beard and face wash, a beard balm, and a beard comb – everything he needs to keep his facial hair looking sharp.

The Beard Ninja beard shaping tool, was £14.99 Now £7.99/$9.99, Amazon

His facial hair will always be on point for Valentine's Day or any occasion with the help of this genius gadget that acts as a beard shaping guide.

RELATED: 10 best beard care kits: from beard oils to grooming sets

Manicure set, £8.99 /$9.99, Amazon

This 8 in 1 men's manicure set includes nail scissors, clippers and shaping tools.

Elemis Kit: His (or Her) Essential Duo, was £42 now £25.20, Lookfantastic

This Elemis duo, with Deep Cleanse Facial Wash and Moisturising Boost, is unisex so you can sneak in and borrow it too.

Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette For Him, £53.99, John Lewis

If you're looking for a sexy fragrance for him, look no further than Gucci Guilty. Encased in a sleek black and silver flask, this intriguing best-selling scent is a complex symphony of more traditional men's notes as well as the unexpected, including cedarwood, patchouli, neroli, pink pepper, French lavender and orange blossom absolute.

Valentine's bling: Jewellery gifts for him

Engravable 'Love Bridge' bracelet, £149, Thomas Sabo

Thomas Sabo has a range of cool men's jewellery with complimentary engraving, like this bracelet with a powerful falcon motif.

Men's Silver Box Link Chain Necklace, £155, Missoma

If you're a fan of Normal People you'll know that Connell's chain set off a men's fashion trend. We love this silver chain necklace from Missoma – yes, Kate Middleton's favourite does men's jewellery, too! – and he'll look great in it.

VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS FOR HER:

Best heart-shaped jewellery for Valentine's Day

Best romantic gift ideas for her this Valentine's Day 2022

Personalised Valentine's Day gifts for him

Personalised notebook, £52, Smythson

At Smythson you can find sophisticated personalisable gifts in the sale starting at just £23.

Wine with personalised message, from £19.99, GettingPersonal.co.uk

Send him a message as you toast to romance with a bottle of Spanish wine featuring a personalised label. Choose from rosé, white or red wine from the Bedegas Lozano winery in Spain.

Personalised Valentine's Day Canvas Print, from £7.99, eBay

A candid photo is the ultimate personalised gift – get your favourite loved up snap printed on a ready-to-hang canvas with your names. Four sizes are available from 12"x8" to 30" x 20".

Personalised London Tube Sign, £30.25/$35.33, Etsy

For the man who has everything... we're pretty sure he doesn't have a personalised tube sign for his flat!

Valentine's Day gifts of style for him

Jordan Max Aura 3, £109.95/$120, Nike

Who wouldn't love a brand new pair of Jordans?

Hugo Boss structured nylon holdall, £149/$150, Hugo Boss

A roomy holdall that can take him everywhere from the gym to weekend mini-breaks.

Comme Des Garçons PLAY x Converse 70s high-tops, £145$150, Farfetch

This of-the-moment designer collab on these classic Converse trainers is perfect for Valentine's Day thanks to that cute heart graphic.

Dolce & Gabbana heart silk tie, £150/$195, Dolce & Gabbana

If he loves designer fashion, gift him with this Valentine's Day-ready silk tie from Dolce & Gabbana.

River Island hoodie, £26, River Island

If he's not into Valentine's pink, this comfy hoodie also comes in eight other colours, and they're on sale for two for £45.

Authentic Bali Backpack, £60, Gandys

A thoughtful gift for the outdoors lover in your life - a backpack from Gandys International. Founded by the Gandys brothers after being orphaned in the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami, the sustainable company also has a Foundation which provides education, medication and nutrition to children around the world.

Self-sanitising face mask, other colours available, £26.44, är

Show him you care by gifting him a state-of-the-art face mask from är. Not only do the mask's Nano filters block up to 99.8% of viruses, bacteria, dust, and other airborne pollutants and contaminants, it is also a self-cleaning mask treated with ViralOff, which reduces the presence of viruses on the fabric by 99% within two hours.

Valentine's Day gifts for him: Foodie edition

FinaMill Spice Grinder, £39.99/$44.99, Amazon

This award-winning kitchen tool - a battery-operated grinder with interchangeable 'spice pods' - will revolutionise the cooking of your favourite foodie.

Just Brew It Coffee Gift Pack, £33, Whittard

Does he love coffee? Then he'll be truly enamoured with this thoughtful (and caffeine-packed) Valentine's Day gift which includes dark roast Whittard House Blend coffee, a Brew It Stick so he can brew coffee by the mug, sweet caramel biscuits and espresso beans in milk, dark and white chocolate.

Valentine's Day for him: Unique alcohol gifts

Beer My Valentine craft beer box, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

For the guy who loves beer almost as much as he loves you! The Beer My Valentine hamper contains five craft beers, a beer glass and Joe & Seph's tasty milk chocolate popcorn bites.

Valentine's 22 Carat Gold Berry Light up Gin, £24.99, Bottle Bling

If he's a bit extra (or, okay, maybe you are) you can't go wrong with this bottle of Todley's gin with gold flakes AND a light to make it glow.

Irish Whiskey Collection from Drinks by the Dram, £45, Master of Malt

Is he a fan of whiskey? This gift set shows off the best of Irish whiskey, featuring 12 wax-sealed drams (30ml each) from a range of local producers. He'll have fun sampling and rating them all and choosing which ones are his favourites.

VALENTINE'S DAY IDEAS:

Best Valentine's Day decorations, from confetti and lights to balloons

Great gifts to give your BFF for Galentine's Day on 13 February

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.