The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed a three-day tour of Ireland in March 2020 and Kate wowed in an array of looks during the trip. Outfits are usually planned in advance and often pay subtle, sartorial tributes to the country she is visiting.
When the couple landed in Dublin, Kate stunned in a dark green coat by Catherine Walker and a printed dress by Alessandra Rich, paying tribute to Ireland's national colour and flag. The Duchess continued the colour theme throughout the tour, wearing green dresses by The Vampire's Wife and Suzannah.
That wasn't the only way Kate displayed diplomatic dressing – she also wore outerwear by Irish brand Dubarry to visit a farm and for a walk along Howth Cliff. There were also subtle nods to the country's national symbol, with the Duchess wearing shamrock earrings by designer Daniella Draper.
HELLO! takes a look at the ways the Duchess of Cambridge has nailed diplomatic dressing on her recent royal tours.
