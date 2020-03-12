﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

How Kate Middleton nails diplomatic dressing during her royal tours

A look at how the Duchess of Cambridge honours the countries she visits

kate-green-outfit-ireland
1/9

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed a three-day tour of Ireland in March 2020 and Kate wowed in an array of looks during the trip. Outfits are usually planned in advance and often pay subtle, sartorial tributes to the country she is visiting. 

When the couple landed in Dublin, Kate stunned in a dark green coat by Catherine Walker and a printed dress by Alessandra Rich, paying tribute to Ireland's national colour and flag. The Duchess continued the colour theme throughout the tour, wearing green dresses by The Vampire's Wife and Suzannah.

That wasn't the only way Kate displayed diplomatic dressing – she also wore outerwear by Irish brand Dubarry to visit a farm and for a walk along Howth Cliff. There were also subtle nods to the country's national symbol, with the Duchess wearing shamrock earrings by designer Daniella Draper. 

HELLO! takes a look at the ways the Duchess of Cambridge has nailed diplomatic dressing on her recent royal tours.

kate-shamrock-earrings
2/9

Ireland

A closer look at Kate's shamrock-adorned necklace and earring set during her royal tour of Ireland in March 2020.

kate-middleton-pakistan-fashion
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Pakistan in October 2019, where Kate and William both donned traditional outfits throughout their tour. One of the Duchess' stand-out looks was a green shalwar kameez with a matching head scarf by Pakistani fashion designer Maheen Khan, for her visit to Lahore's Badshahi Mosque.

Kate Middleton Warsaw
4/9

Poland

When William and Kate carried out a royal tour of Poland and Germany in 2017, the Duchess' outfits were a nod to the host nations. She arrived in Warsaw wearing white and red – the colours of Poland. Kate looked fabulous in a chic crisp white Alexander McQueen coat, which featured a feminine V-neckline and flattering peplum waist, and carried a bold red clutch.

Kate Middleton Warsaw
5/9

Poland

Kate was seen in a dress from local a Polish designer at a garden party in Warsaw. The royal mum looked fabulous in the fashion-forward number by Gosia Baczynska, who is famed for her contemporary pieces and has been dubbed the "tsarina of the Polish fashion scene". Gosia was also in attendance at the party, told HELLO! Fashion that it was an "honour and a privilege," to dress the Duchess.

cambridges-germany
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Germany

Following Kate’s lead, the entire Cambridge family co-ordinated when they commenced the second leg of their tour in 2017, all in tonal shades of blue. The Duchess looked typically stylish in a new cobalt coat by Catherine Walker in cornflower blue, the same colour as the flower of Germany.

Meanwhile Charlotte looked sweet in a floral summer dress in baby blue, and George looked smart in navy shorts, and a pale blue short-sleeved shirt and patent lace up shoes. Prince William chose to wear a navy suit with a steel blue tie.

Kate Middleton garden party Germany
7/9

Germany

Kate stepped out to a garden party at British Ambassadorial Residence in a stylish off-the-shoulder red maxi dress from one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, which featured short sleeves and cinched in her slim waist. By choosing red, one of the three colours on the German flag, the Duchess paid yet another nod to her host country.

Kate Middleton Heidelberg
8/9

Germany

Kate continued her diplomatic dressing as she stepped out in Heidelberg on her royal tour of Germany in 2017. The Duchess looked stunning in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress by Jenny Packham – another of the three colours of the German flag. Kate teamed the vibrant summery dress with a nude clutch bag and co-ordinating Monsoon wedges.

Kate Middleton royal tour India
9/9

India

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has honoured the host countries she visits. During the royal tour of India in 2016, Kate’s carefully selected outfits included a mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by Mumbai designer Anita Dongre, and a stylish Alice Temperley crop top and skirt ensemble. The black and white outfit, titled Delphia, featured opulent embroidery motifs of Indian Chintz and lattice.

