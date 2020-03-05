The Duchess of Cambridge has been jewellery shopping at Accessorize again, stepping out wearing a pretty pair of gold hoops from the brand on Wednesday evening. Kate's latest picks are the 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings', which cost just £5 online – though unsurprisingly, they are selling out quickly. The royal owns a number of pieces from Accessorize, and clearly loves the range, though she also sported a statement pair from H&M on Tuesday, which have sold out already!

Kate sported Accessorize earrings and a vintage dress on Wednesday

Kate wore her new Accessorize earrings with a gorgeous vintage outfit for the evening reception in Dublin - a pretty pink polka-dot dress by designer Oscar De La Renta. She also wore her hair styled in a ponytail updo, and carried her Jimmy Choo 'Celeste' clutch bag.

The mum-of-three has wowed with all her outfits during the whirlwind royal visit to Ireland, though of course her evening looks have been extra beautiful! The night previously, she wowed us in a new metallic midi from cult brand The Vampire's Wife - a brand loved by celebs and royals alike.

Twisted circle drop earrings, £5, Accessorize

In fact, bride-to-be Princess Beatrice is a big fan of the label, and owns a very similar dress to Kate's – the 'Veneration' style in the same glittering green. The Duchess teamed her 'Falconetti' version, which is a little simpler with less ruffles, with her second pair of high-street earrings during the trip – a statement £6 H&M pair, which are sadly no longer available online.

Kate also wore a gorgeous pair of H&M earrings

Of course, the Duchess' first choice of earrings for the tour were very different. On arrival in Ireland, she sported a new set of diamonds from Asprey, which are worth an incredible £17,300.

But for her daytime engagements on Tuesday, Kate made sure she paid tribute to her host nation with a pretty pair of shamrock earrings from Danielle Draper, costing £385. We imagine she has carefully planned all of her fashion choices for the trip, since Kate is known for putting a great deal of consideration into her clothing and accessories when visiting other countries.