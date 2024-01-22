14 work outfit essentials for 2024: Go to work in style without stressing over what to wear

If you're working a hybrid work model, or whether you're back to the office full time, you might be struggling with what to wear for your trips to the office. You might also just be in the mood for some new 2024 additions to your work wardrobe, and we're here to help. Choosing what to wear for your morning commute is no mean feat - here are some ideas for your daily work outfits.
We reached out to Gemma Rose Breger, a fashion and celebrity stylist and the co-founder of This Is Mothership, to get her tips on how to have a stress-free morning while getting ready for work.
Top tips for having a million dollar morning on a work day - according to a stylist
It's all in the prep work. Nothing will ever go to plan if you are attempting to do it last minute, whilst stressed out and trying to wrangle yourself and/or kids out the door on time.
Allocate some time for a clear out: "You can't see what you've got if it's all crammed into your wardrobe so invite over some friends, or put on a podcast whilst doing a wardrobe cleanse. The simple rules are, only keep what you need, what you love, and what makes you feel a million dollars when wearing it."
Categorise: "Once you've done your clear out you need to organise what you are keeping. Hang or fold it in categories - dresses, trousers, jeans, skirts, blouses, knitwear. A general rule of thumb, hang the lighter pieces (dresses, blouses) and fold the heavier (knitwear & denim)."
Outfit plan the night or week before: "Build a few work outfits you feel great in and hang them altogether on one side of your wardrobe. or in a separate space. Accessories, shoes, bags, the works - hang it all there so when you are short on time you can grab it and go."
If in doubt, blend: "If you haven't had a chance to outfit plan then pull out a few pieces from your wardrobe in similar shades of one colour. For example, brown trousers, a camel jumper, a beige jacket, brown boots. Tonal dressing instantly makes you look chic, and can make an outfit look more expensive than it is."
If in a state of panic, wear black: "Head to toe black looks effortless (and it usually involves very little effort!) Depending on how smart you have to be for work you could wear black leggings, black knee high boots, a black t shirt or blouse and black blazer. Add some jewellery (and a bold lipstick if you want to feel more pulled together) and you are good to go."
Our own experience: The HELLO! office is rather relaxed - we can wear jeans and trainers (and most people do!) but we've also worked in more corporate environments so we were keen to keep this edit as professional looking as possible. We realise some people must wear formal office wear so we hope you find what you're looking for below.
Comfort: While we haven't tried on all of these garments, we have included items we know strive to be comfortable, such as wide-leg trousers and mid-heel shoes. The office isn't a place for pain-inducing footwear or restrictive clothing.
Catering to all budgets: We know that work is different for everyone, and everyone's salary is different. Some women would prefer to shop savvy when it comes to their workwear - opting for cheap brands such as Primark, Matalan and Vinted. While others would prefer to invest, leaning towards the likes of Reiss, Boden and sustainable fashion brands. We've tried to do a nice mix of it all.
What is the 3-3-3 method for a capsule work wardrobe?
The 3-3-3 method for a capsule wardrobe was created to make choosing outfits easier, and to be more sustainable. It involves selecting 33 items of clothing and wearing only these items for three months. The goal is to streamline the decision making and make more mindful choices about your daily looks. The trend has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok with fashion girls proving the theory works. Keep scrolling for some ideas on your workwear wardrobe whether you try the 3-3-3 method or not.
If you work in a corporate environment, we're here to help! If you're in a more relaxed office, we want to give you some ideas, too. All of the options below are classy, let's just put it that way.
M&S Collection Tailored Single Breasted Blazer
The Power Blazer
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Colours available: Black, Ecru, Dark Navy
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
A power blazer is a must-have for the office. We're loving this M&S one. We'd pair it with a crisp white shirt and a pair of smart cigarette trousers, teamed with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of small-heeled work shoes.
Boden Laura Jersey Midi Shirt Dress
The Printed Work Dress
Sizes available: UK 8 - 22 (Petite, Regular, Long)
Colours available: Mulptiple Prints
Shipping: Free over £50
Returns: Free within 90 days
A printed midi dress is a must for any workwear wardrobe. They're airy enough to keep you feeling comfortable throughout the day and smart enough that you feel well put together with minimal effort. We love this bold midi from Boden.
John Lewis Cotton Relaxed Shirt In White
The Perfect White Shirt
Sizes available: UK 6 - 18
Colours available: White
Shipping: Free click and collect or free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Finding the perfect white shirt is not easy. If you're a fan of a fitted blouse or a loose, oversized look, you simply cannot go wrong with this beauty. We love this John Lewis shirt because it's perfect for the office, with your jeans at the weekend, or tucked into your sequin skirt come party time.
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Tight trousers are a no-go when you're working at a desk - a pair of wide-leg trousers are an absolute must. We love this pair from River Island. And they also come in white and tan.
Fiorelli Erika Tote In Tan
The Chic Work Bag
Colours available: Tan, Black
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
You'll need a decent-sized bag that's chic enough to sit on your desk. We love this Fiorelli tote bag in tan - it'll work all-year round. With soft pleating and crafted from non leather materials, this lovely shoulder bag is perfect for busy days on the go. If you're on the look out for a laptop bag that will make a statement, check out this edit of stylish laptop bags.
Hawes & Curtis Navy Satin Pussybow Blouse
The Satin Blouse
Sizes available: UK 6 - 22
Colours available: Navy, Cream, Red, Black, Taupe
Shipping: £4.95 or free on orders over £175
Returns: Free within 28 days
This elegant satin blouse ideal for the office - and it's available in lots of other colours. Team with black trousers, loafers and a stylish laptop bag. One happy verified shopper reviewed the shirt, saying: "The blouse fits perfectly and is really well tailored. Excellent value for money."
Arket Pleated Maxi Skirt
The Pleated Skirt
Sizes available: UK 6 - 16
Colours available: Off-White
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125
Returns: Free within 30 days
Work skirts don't have to be boring. Arket's calf-length cream pleated skirt has an asymmetric hem which adds a bit of interest to the look.
M&S Collection Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat In Buff
The Trench Coat
Sizes available: UK 6 - 24 and petite
Colours available: Buff, Black
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
A trench coat is a must for your work wardrobe - especially when you have to deal with unpredictable weather! This premium looking design from M&S is also available in black and will be your go-to for years to come.
H&M Premium Leather Loafers
The Chunky Loafer
Sizes available: UK 2 - 9
Colours available: Black, White
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
Our work heels have been switched up for a more comfortable style these days. These H&M loafers have an on-trend snaffle detail on the toe. Loafers are having a moment right now. Wear yours with a belted blazer and ankle-grazing trousers this season.
M&S Collection Slip On Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes In Navy
The Mid-Heel Court Shoe
Sizes available: UK 3 - 8
Colours available: Navy. Black
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
You can never go wrong with a new pair of court shoes. Update your collection by opting for navy instead of black. This is a good choice if you can get away with a dark navy wash jean in your office but you still want to look smart. Team with a blazer. What's more, M&S cater for half sizes as well.
& Other Stories Mid-Waist Leather Belt
The Designer Looking Belt
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Black, Cognac
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
Smarten up any outfit with a buckled belt. This one from & Other Stories is perfect! It's crafted from leather with a gold-toned equestrian buckle and adjustable stud closures at the back.
Abbott Lyon Large Twisted Hoops In Silver
The Hoop Earrings
Colours available: Silver, Gold
Shipping: £2.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £70
Returns: Earrings are excluded for returns
You can't go wrong with these simple, but stylish, hoops. Elegant, classy and chic - what's not to love? If you prefer gold, check out this edit of the best gold hoops.
Jigsaw Cotton Blend Crew Tank
The Tank Top
Sizes available: UK XS - XL
Colours available: Black, Ivory, Grey, Purple, Green, Navy, Forest Green
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
The humble sweater vest is fast-becoming the ultimate workwear essential. The chic and versatile layering piece is ideal for the office.
COS Oversized Double Breasted Wool Coat In Grey
The New Season Coat
Sizes available: XS - L
Colours available: Grey
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 28 days
We're eyeing up this new grey wool coat from COS. It's shaped with a double-breasted close and designed with oversized notch lapels, soft shoulders, premium pick stitching and wrapped-seam sleeves that create a cocooning silhouette. This coat is a works-with-everything investment.
Meet the expert
Gemma Rose Breger is a fashion and celebrity stylist and the co-founder of This Is Mothership, alongside beauty director Samantha Silver. Their goal is to give fashion tricks and speedy beauty tips for busy women.