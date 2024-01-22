14 work outfit essentials for 2024: Go to work in style without stressing over what to wear

If you're working a hybrid work model, or whether you're back to the office full time, you might be struggling with what to wear for your trips to the office. You might also just be in the mood for some new 2024 additions to your work wardrobe, and we're here to help. Choosing what to wear for your morning commute is no mean feat - here are some ideas for your daily work outfits.

We reached out to Gemma Rose Breger, a fashion and celebrity stylist and the co-founder of This Is Mothership, to get her tips on how to have a stress-free morning while getting ready for work.

Top tips for having a million dollar morning on a work day - according to a stylist It's all in the prep work. Nothing will ever go to plan if you are attempting to do it last minute, whilst stressed out and trying to wrangle yourself and/or kids out the door on time. Allocate some time for a clear out: "You can't see what you've got if it's all crammed into your wardrobe so invite over some friends, or put on a podcast whilst doing a wardrobe cleanse. The simple rules are, only keep what you need, what you love, and what makes you feel a million dollars when wearing it." Categorise: "Once you've done your clear out you need to organise what you are keeping. Hang or fold it in categories - dresses, trousers, jeans, skirts, blouses, knitwear. A general rule of thumb, hang the lighter pieces (dresses, blouses) and fold the heavier (knitwear & denim)." Outfit plan the night or week before: "Build a few work outfits you feel great in and hang them altogether on one side of your wardrobe. or in a separate space. Accessories, shoes, bags, the works - hang it all there so when you are short on time you can grab it and go." If in doubt, blend: "If you haven't had a chance to outfit plan then pull out a few pieces from your wardrobe in similar shades of one colour. For example, brown trousers, a camel jumper, a beige jacket, brown boots. Tonal dressing instantly makes you look chic, and can make an outfit look more expensive than it is." If in a state of panic, wear black: "Head to toe black looks effortless (and it usually involves very little effort!) Depending on how smart you have to be for work you could wear black leggings, black knee high boots, a black t shirt or blouse and black blazer. Add some jewellery (and a bold lipstick if you want to feel more pulled together) and you are good to go." Gemma Rose Breger, fashion & celebrity stylist and the co-founder of This Is Mothership.

How we chose the best work outfit ideas

Our own experience: The HELLO! office is rather relaxed - we can wear jeans and trainers (and most people do!) but we've also worked in more corporate environments so we were keen to keep this edit as professional looking as possible. We realise some people must wear formal office wear so we hope you find what you're looking for below.

The office is rather relaxed - we can wear jeans and trainers (and most people do!) but we've also worked in more corporate environments so we were keen to keep this edit as professional looking as possible. We realise some people must wear formal office wear so we hope you find what you're looking for below. Comfort: While we haven't tried on all of these garments, we have included items we know strive to be comfortable, such as wide-leg trousers and mid-heel shoes. The office isn't a place for pain-inducing footwear or restrictive clothing.

While we haven't tried on all of these garments, we have included items we know strive to be comfortable, such as wide-leg trousers and mid-heel shoes. The office isn't a place for pain-inducing footwear or restrictive clothing. Catering to all budgets: We know that work is different for everyone, and everyone's salary is different. Some women would prefer to shop savvy when it comes to their workwear - opting for cheap brands such as Primark, Matalan and Vinted. While others would prefer to invest, leaning towards the likes of Reiss, Boden and sustainable fashion brands. We've tried to do a nice mix of it all.

© Spotlight Sorry boss, just running fashionably late

What is the 3-3-3 method for a capsule work wardrobe?

The 3-3-3 method for a capsule wardrobe was created to make choosing outfits easier, and to be more sustainable. It involves selecting 33 items of clothing and wearing only these items for three months. The goal is to streamline the decision making and make more mindful choices about your daily looks. The trend has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok with fashion girls proving the theory works. Keep scrolling for some ideas on your workwear wardrobe whether you try the 3-3-3 method or not.

Shop the best work outfit ideas for 2024

If you work in a corporate environment, we're here to help! If you're in a more relaxed office, we want to give you some ideas, too. All of the options below are classy, let's just put it that way.

Meet the expert

© Gemma Rose Breger

Gemma Rose Breger is a fashion and celebrity stylist and the co-founder of This Is Mothership, alongside beauty director Samantha Silver. Their goal is to give fashion tricks and speedy beauty tips for busy women.