Princess Eugenie's favourite Whistles dress is in the sale – and it's selling out rapidly

Princess Eugenie is a very busy lady! Not only is her schedule jam-packed with engagements, but she will be marrying her long-term love Jack Brooksbank on 12 October. Her bridal to-do-list will be at fever pitch, meaning she probably doesn’t have time to shop for new clothes. Like the Duchess of Cambridge, she often recycles some of her favourite wardrobe staples. One of her to-go-to stores is Whistles and she has worn the Belize Print Dobby dress from the brand on numerous occasions. The long-sleeve design features a pretty floral print, a fit and flare shape, a high neckline and also comes in a bright red shade. Originally priced at £179, it has been discounted in the summer sale and now retails for £125. It’s currently available online and in store – but is selling out fast. If you want princess-approved style for less – put the fancy frock in her your shopping basket right away.

Princess Eugenie loves her Whistles floral dress

One of the first times the royal stepped out in the floral-printed design was in November, when she headed to a Louis Vuitton event in London which was in association with Vogue magazine.

£125, Whistles

The daughter of Prince Andrew teamed the dress with a pair of knee high boots and carried a classic black Louis Vuitton tote bag. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, joined her at the event wearing a similar ensemble –a high neck black dress with a red blossom print, and she had the same bag but in blue. Talk about sisters with style!

Although the stylish duo are incredibly close, they do sometimes argue – and it's usually about clothes.

Speaking in an interview for the September Issue of British Vogue, Beatrice revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers." She explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

