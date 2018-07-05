Pippa Middleton shows off her bump in a pretty lace dress at Wimbledon The sister of Duchess Kate looked stunning at the tennis tournament

Pippa Middleton attended the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday and looked absolutely stunning in a summery white lace dress. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge smiled for cameras as she arrived at the famous tennis tournament with her brother James. Pippa, who is six months pregnant with the couple's first child, definitely dressed for the sporting occasion in her 'all whites', in keeping with the players' strict dress code.

Pippa's outfit is the bespoke Bergman dress by the designer Anna Mason and retails at £680 online at annamasonlondon.co.uk. The dress is an elegant look for a summer's day and the perfect choice for an expecting mum. The three quarter length outfit has pretty ruffled sleeves and is cinched in below the bust line, flowing over her bump.

She teamed her dress with some gorgeous pastel blue espadrilles Topshop-style, which were reminiscent of a pair the Countess of Wessex wore recently. We love Pippa's straw hat with matching blue detail too! The mum-to-be held a coordinating wicker clutch and brown shades, which completed her look nicely.

Beauty-wise, Pippa appeared to be going for a laid-back look, wearing her sun kissed hair in a down style, with a nude lip and bronzed cheeks. Kate's sister looked radiant, with an envious tan from the hot British weather.

Pippa is a big tennis fan and recently revealed she is looking to Serena Williams for inspiration. In her Waitrose Weekend column, Pippa wrote about her desire to keep fit while she's expecting. The 34-year-old, said she is still playing tennis regularly. "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy."

Pippa went on to note the advantages of practising the sport, from reducing back pain to managing weight, and added: "Take Serena Williams – she famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months. Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you're a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there's no reason why you can't continue a good level of tennis."