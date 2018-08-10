Did you know Meghan Markle used to be TV fashion expert? The former actress used to talk trends on daytime television - who knew!

The new Duchess of Sussex is most certainly one of the world's biggest fashion influencers - her style choices cause sell outs in seconds - but the former actress has long been sharing her fashion knowledge with her fans, we've recently come to learn. And while we know that Meghan loved sharing tips through her now-closed lifestyle blog The Tig, she actually often had a spot on one of America's biggest TV programmes, The Today Show, as a fashion expert. That's right, she was once the USA's answer to Mark Heyes!

Meghan was a regular on The Today Show talking fashion

A quick search on YouTube and you'll also find Meghan circa 2015 talking her favourite fashion week moments with Yahoo Lifestyle hosts Joe Zee and Kristin Cavallari - but it's on The Today Show where she styles models for the catwalk, Gok Wan-style. In one clip, entitled 'Meghan Markle shows you how to wear summer's hottest trends', Meghan talks gingham, round sunglasses and head-to-toe white - all styles we have seen her wearing since joining the royal family.

What can we say, she certainly has a signature. Another clip, from early 2016, sees Meghan talking winter warmers, too - she recommends mixing metallics, textured tights and chunky jumpers, FYI. We can't wait to see how her royal style changes come autumn!

We spotted Meghan in a gingham summer dress earlier this year

The last time we saw the Duchess was at the wedding of Prince Harry's close pal Charlie Van Straubenzee, where she wore a chic colour-blocked midi dress by Canadian fashion label Club Monaco. She accessorised the elegant dress, the style 'Shoanah' (which sold out within hours, shocker), with a gorgeous black Philip Treacy hat and leather belt tied at the waist, as well as a matching straw box clutch by Kayu and her trusty Aquazzura heels.

Her sunglasses - round in shape, just as she's always recommended - had a very Duchess-worthy detail, too, since they were crafted out of gold! The Linda Farrow 512 C3 Oval Sunglasses come in at a cool £545 – and are made from 18-22 carat gold-plated Japanese titanium, according to the designer's website.