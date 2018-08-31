The Duchess of Cambridge's £39 statement earrings are just want you need for autumn The wife of Prince William has the best taste in jewellery…

The Duchess of Cambridge is a total magpie when it comes to her jewellery. As well as wearing some of the Queen's finest jewels, she also loves contemporary pieces from Soru and Annoushka jewellery. What we love about the wife of Prince William is she is partial at time, to a bargain – and you may be surprised to know that some of her jewellery is far more affordable than you may think. In 2015 whilst attending the Fostering Network event in London, she wowed waiting crows with her high street outfit which consisted of a brown silk animal print dress by Hobbs, which she teamed with black tights and heels. Her earrings however, were hugely directional and a bit of a steal. By Mirabelle, the gold-plated dangle shoulder-grazers featured 3 interconnected loops of increasing size. They were part of the Mirabelle Mythology Collection and priced at just £39. What's more, they are still available online now and would be an ideal accessory to add to your autumn wardrobe, as large gold statement earrings are BIG news this season.

Duchess Kate wore a pair of stunning gold earrings in 2015 by Mirabelle

The Duchess just loves gems and jewels – and they don't always break the bank. In 2016, the 36-year-old wore a pair of dangly earrings by Soru jewellery when she was on an official visit to Canada.

Priced at £39, you can still purchase them online

The mother-of-three stunned in a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings which jewellery fanatics went mad over.

The design predictably sold out, but the brand still sell the royally-approved design – and its still a best-seller.

Speaking to HELLO! founders of Soru, Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle explained: "The 'Kate Effect' is very real. When HRH The Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear our earrings for two consecutive public appearances we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear, continuously selling out and still a popular style today."

