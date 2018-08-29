The initial earrings we think the Duchess of Cambridge will have on her Christmas list A gorgeous present for Duchess Kate…

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her wonderful jewellery collection. The wife of Prince William wears a mix of gorgeous high end pieces, royal air looms heirlooms and surprisingly affordable gems and one mid-range brand the Duchess has worn on numerous occasions is Annoushka. The mother-of-three has long championed the British jewellery brand having worn a pair of Yellow Gold Freshwater pearl baroque drops worth £320 many times. The brand has just announced they are releasing the newest edition to their extensive line – initial earrings. Priced at £195, each piece is available as a single stud, allowing you to mix and match your earrings in your own unique way. These playful stud earrings encourage experimentation; perhaps the Duchess would like the letters G,C,L after her children George, Charlotte and Louis?

G, C and L for George, Charlotte and Louis perhaps?

Annoushka was founded by Annoushka Ducas, the co-founder of Links of London, in 2009 and the brand is adored by celebrities as well as royals – Lady Amelia Windsor, Queen Rania of Jordan and even Kate's sister Pippa have been spotted donning the jewels.

Each stud is £195 by Annoushka and available from 17 September

The brand also has a cult celebrity following, with Helen Mirren and Kate Hudson loving the designs. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the designer explained: "My design philosophy is very personal. I create what I like to wear. It must be comfortable, versatile unfussy yet also tell a story. I love colour and my jewellery reflects this."

Loading the player...

Duchess Kate loves earrings in particular and is rarely seen without some sparkly detail adorning her ears.

MORE: The secret way that Meghan and Kate stop their skirts from blowing up in the wind

At the christening of her youngest child Prince Louis, the royal looked beautiful in an elegant dress by Alexander McQueen, coordinating cream hat with net detail by Jane Taylor and pearl stud cluster earrings, which were by Cassandra Goad and cost an eye-watering £4,360. Wow!

READ: Remember when Duchess Kate wore THAT Gucci dress? We have found the best high-street dupe and you will love it