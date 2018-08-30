You can now buy the headband Kate Middleton wore to Prince Louis' christening Royally approved headgear!

How stunning did the Duchess of Cambridge look at the christening of Prince Louis? The wife of Prince William was a vision in cream – donning an elegant dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen. We loved the catalogue of trends that featured in the classic gown – a deep V-neckline, exaggerated puff sleeves and the gorgeous midi length. But the one standout item that we just couldn’t keep our eyes off was her stunning headband – a bespoke creation by Jane Taylor. Known as the Cassandra, the headband features a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory. Although created specifically for Duchess Kate's special day, you can now purchase a similar design inspired by the iconic piece, in store at Jane Taylor, but it will cost you £1100.

The mother-of-three certainly knows the power of accessories – she teamed her dreamy getup with a pair of pearl encrusted floret earrings by British jewellery designer Cassandra Goad. The earrings have quite a price tag too, and are available to order for a jaw-dropping £4,360. Each pearl features its own diamond in the centre surrounded by gold and made the perfect addition to her delightful outfit.

The christening of the Cambridge's youngest child took place on 9 July and was a poignant display as it was also the first time the family of five were seen all together.

Kate looked radiant as always and the official pictures were some of the most adorable we have ever seen of the royal.

Kensington Place also released a collection of extra photographs two weeks later which were shot at St James's Palace in London. Taken by photographer Matt Holyoak in the Morning room at Clarence House, little Louis looked overjoyed and happy as he giggled for the camera. Too cute!

