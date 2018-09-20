Queen Letizia of Spain just stepped out in the most stunning jumpsuit and we are in awe A royally directional look…

Queen Letizia of Spain has worn so many stunning outfits lately – we just can't keep up! On Wednesday evening the royal joined her husband King Felipe for a night at the opera. The pair watched a new production of Faust - which marks the start of the new season for 2019 in Madrid - and WOW, would you take a look at her outfit? The brunette beauty wore a pristine navy-blue jumpsuit by Pedro del Hierro and coordinating high heel shoes by Nina Ricci. She gave us all a lesson on accessorising – adding a simple navy clutch by Felipe Varela and exquisite sapphire Bulgari diamond drop earrings. The jumpsuit had an asymmetric neckline and a huge, floor-length bustle at the back. To emphasise the cut of the all-in-one ensemble even more, Letizia wore her locks in a chic chignon, so the back was visible. As the mother-of-two waved at the waiting crowd, we couldn't help but notice her fabulous, golden-brown tan! This will be from her sun-drenched summer break in Majorca that she recently returned from.

The royal family don't often wear jumpsuits. But, Queen Letizia isn't on her own – the Countess of Wessex famously wore an Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit to Ascot in June – and was the first royal to embrace the new dress code for the Royal Enclosure. We wonder if the Duchess of Cambridge will follow suit next year?

Letizia has recently had a bit of makeover – she cut her hair into a dramatic bob. She debuted the style on Tuesday at an event in Madrid, and it appeared she had had a few inches whipped off of her regular, mid-length style.

And as well as her new cut, it looks like she's chosen to go a little darker with her base for autumn – though she's kept her signature blonde highlights.

Of course, this isn't the first time the Spanish royal has experimented with her locks. In 2015, she went even shorter with her mane, cropping her hair to just below her ears. Instead of voluminous curls, she wore it impossibly straight which gave her a gorgeous new look.

