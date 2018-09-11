See which royal went makeup-free for this very important day out She was on mummy duty!

Royals are usually dressed to the nines and groomed to perfection, not a hair out of place, when they step out in public. But on Tuesday, Queen Letizia of Spain opted for a more stripped-back look as she dropped off her daughters on their first day of school. The Spanish royal was in full mummy mode, wearing minimal makeup and channelling an off-duty chic look.

She showed off her natural beauty, à la Meghan Markle, applying just a slick of pink lipstick and mascara and shunning her trademark black eyeliner. Letizia swept her brunette hair into a loose, messy bun and, in keeping with her cool style, wore a white T-shirt, white trousers and a grey jacket.

Letizia opted for a more stripped-back look

The queen's husband King Felipe acted as chauffeur for the day, taking the wheel and driving his girls to the Santa Maria de los Rosales school in Aravaca, just outside of Madrid. Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofia, 11, have been attending the school since they were children; the prestigious school also counts their dad Felipe among its alumni. The institution was founded in 1952 and aims to "provide a solid training that prepares intellectually and ethically to play a useful profession for the individual and for society".

The king and queen were dropping off their children at school

The royals waved from inside their car as they arrived at the school, where they were met by a teacher. Despite that sinking back-to-school feeling that many children can relate to, Leonor and Sofia looked happy to return to class – and incredibly smart in their navy and grey uniforms.

Over the weekend, the Spanish royals were once again in the spotlight as they visited Asturias in north-western Spain. The family were celebrating the 13th centenary of the reign of Asturias, with Letizia wowing in a fitted red pencil dress. Her daughters looked as sweet as ever in their signature coordinating style, wearing tweed dresses – Leonor in blue and Sofia in pink.

