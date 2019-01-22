Kate Middleton wows in racing green dress coat with a mock croc twist The royal looked beautiful as ever...

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon, as she launched a new confidential helpline for families in need. The wife of Prince William turned heads in racing green dress coat by Beulah London. She added a mock croc belt and olive green Jimmy Choo high heels on a visit to Family Action - a charity which supports parents and their children. The royal wore her famous brunette hair loose in luscious curls and her makeup looked as flawless as ever. Kate, 37, looked in great spirits as she warmly greeted workers at the charity, which has set up 'FamilyLine' for anyone struggling with aspects of family life, from parenting and relationship difficulties to mental health and wellbeing.

Kate was a dream in green!

During the visit, the Duchess met with families supported by the organisation, and also spent time with young carers and volunteers who are assisting the new phone line. The special service will provide both immediate and long-term support, practical information and guidance. Family Action is celebrating their 150th year in service in 2019 and supports over 45,000 families every year in Britain. Wow! Kate's visit was hosted by David Holmes, the chief executive of the organisation. David is a member of the Duchess’ Early Years steering group, which looks at ways of improving how society supports children, so they have the resilience to cope with life's pressures when they become adults.

We last saw the mother-of-three last week, on a visit to the Royal Opera House, where she had an action-packed morning learning about the elaborate stage costumes and watching ballet recitals. Kate dazzled photographers in a purple two-piece by Oscar de la Renta - an outfit she has worn before. The stylish peplum two-piece was teamed with thick black tights, a pair of glamorous heels by Rupert Sanderson, and her favourite Aspinal mock croc handbag.

