Kate Middleton recycles purple Oscar de la Renta outfit at the Royal Opera House Well, if it ain't broke...

The Duchess of Cambridge is certainly having an action-packed week! Fresh from her appearance at Henry's Walk Garden in Islington on Tuesday, the royal headed to the Royal Opera House to learn about the elaborate stage costumes. Kate may have been dressed down the day before, but she did a U-turn on Wednesday, stunning onlookers in a purple two-piece by Oscar de la Renta - an outfit she has worn before. The stylish peplum two-piece was teamed with thick black tights, a pair of glamorous heels by Rupert Sanderson, and a cute Aspinal mock croc handbag. Looking as radiant as ever, the 37-year-old wore her trademark brown hair in a lightly coiffed and curled style - no doubt the result of one of her famous blow-dries - and her makeup consisted of a flawless base, a flick of eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Kate wore the exact Oscar de la Renta look for the first time back in February 2017 when she stepped out to attend the Guild of Health Writers Conference with Heads Together at Chandos House in London.

During the visit, the royal observed the pattern room at the opera house as well as the dye shop where staff showed off their expert techniques, including hand-painting and digital printing. Prince William's wife also met with costumiers who turn out up to 600 costumes per production. Wowzers! A whopping 10,000 costumes are used each year by artists from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera House, and the department has built up a historic costume collection of more than 5,000 items, including some dating back to 1861.

The visit is no doubt very close to Kate’s heart. Her great-great-grandfather, Francis Martineau Lupton, was a mill owner who ran the family's successful textile manufacturing business - William Lupton & Company - with his three brothers.

This isn't the mother-of-three's first visit to the Royal Opera House. Last month, she attended a special viewing of The Nutcracker at the ROH. Kate spent time chatting to fellow guests, whilst little Princess Charlotte patiently held onto her hand. The Duchess appears to be a big fan of the festive ballet performance; last year when she was pregnant with Prince Louis, she was also spotted at an evening show of The Nutcracker too.

