Kate Middleton is casual cool at Islington's community garden

The Duchess of Cambridge looked her usual gorgeous self on Tuesday, as she paid a visit to a community garden in London. It was her first official engagement of 2019 and the wife of Prince William kept it casual - yet still totally chic - in a stunning Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket khaki trousers, a maroon rollneck and a pair of chocolate brown hiking boots. She wore her long brunette mane loose and flowing and minimal makeup highlighted her pretty features. Kate, 37, looked in great spirits as she learned about the Henry's Walk Garden project, which brings people together through a shared love of horticulture. The royal also met with keen amateur gardeners who have been running the green urban space for more than a decade with support from Islington Council.

During the day, the Duchess was shown some of the allotment plots and took part in a winter planting workshop as well as bird box building and even put her culinary skills to good use, taking part in pizza making in the garden's kitchen area. The mother-of-three has a passion for the outdoors and has visited various inner-city gardens over the years. In 2018, she returned from maternity leave with a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington. Kate bonded with the children and remarked that she had "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child, and was passing that passion on to her own children.

The Duchess looked stunning in a pair of past season Zara jeans, her favourite Penelope Chilvers boots, a simple knitted jumper and khaki anorak. During that visit, there was actually lots of focus on her famous mane, as it had appeared to have been lightly enhanced with copper lowlights. She also had a fair few inches taken off the ends which gave her tresses a gorgeous look for the Autumn.

