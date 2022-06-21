6 times Duchess Camilla wore her least favourite colour – photos The duchess is not a fan of this popular hue

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed her number one fashion no-go – and it will certainly surprise you. During an exclusive interview with British Vogue, the duchess, 74, revealed that her least favourite colour to wear is not an especially jarring hue such as yellow or orange - but in fact mauve.

When tasked with choosing an outfit for the royal to wear for the photo shoot, the styling team suggested one the colour of wisteria – a motion which was firmly rejected by the duchess. Coined ‘Menopausal Mauve’ by the witty royal, that particular shade of purple is Camilla’s number one fashion faux pas.

However, despite her dislike of the purple tone, Duchess Camilla has donned mauve on the rare occasion. Let’s take a look back at the on-off moments where the royal was spotted in the controversial colour…

Meeting Queen Rania of Jordan

The duchess appeared in her official role as patron of the National Osteoporosis Society to welcome Queen Rania of Jordan to an anniversary event Somerset House in a delicate shade of mauve. She sported a fairy-like midi dress for the 2001 snap, featuring sheer flitter sleeves and a coordinating sash in the feminine hue, completing her outfit with some lilac heels.

Attending the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2022

Back in March 2022, Camilla attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in a rich shade of dark mauve. The royal’s aubergine ensemble consisted of a coat dress, a statement hat, black leather gloves and a purple silk blouse.

Attending the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2017

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out once again in the unlikely hue for the Commonwealth day celebrations service and reception at Westminster Abbey in March 2017. She wore a plum-toned jacket and skirt set, with an embellished colour and a matching hat boasting protruding petal detail.

Attending a literature festival

The radiant royal who is also a patron of the National Literacy Trust, attended a literature festival that celebrated the work of the National Literacy Trust Hub at Peterborough Cathedral in spring 2016. She looked fabulous in a scarf boasting numerous shades of mauve and a purple and red check coat dress.

Lunch with The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Charles’ wife was spotted alongside the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 as the royal duo left Koffmann's at the Berkeley Hotel in London, looking sheathed in warmth in a mauve pashmina. She wore a tartan two-piece, while Duchess Kate looked low-key in beige.

A theatre outing with Prince Charles

In November 2000, Duchess Camilla arrived at the Apollo Theatre to See 'Fallen Angels,’ charming crowds as an embroidered lilac scarf adorned her neck. She finessed her elegant look with a pearl necklace and a modest black two-piece.

