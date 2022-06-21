Duchess Camilla wows in floral dress - and just look at those ruffles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall attended a recording of the Commonwealth Poetry Podcast looking sophisticated in florals. The duchess, 74, sported a classic high street number from ME+EM that was a failsafe addition to her summer wardrobe

Duchess Camilla looked regal in the floral maxi dress from the celebrity and royal-approved brand. The feminine frock featured long sleeves, a ruffled long skirt, a rounded neckline and a rich colour palette of cornflower blue, indigo and cream. A silver pendant adorned her neck, adding a metallic glimmer to her timeless ensemble.

She wore her blonde hair down in her signature blow-dry look and opted for a natural makeup blend. For the special occasion, the royal was joined by beloved British actress Joanna Lumley who looked gorgeous in an emerald green shirt dress with black, purple and pale green polka dots layered under a black blazer.

The images were shared on Instagram by Clarence House, alongside the caption: “The Commonwealth Poetry Podcast. The Duchess of Cornwall, along with Dame Joanna Lumley, has joined host @GylesBrandreth and his daughter Aphra to kick off a new podcast series, which will explore and celebrate the poetry, heritage and people of each Commonwealth country.”

“The first episode, recorded in Clarence House, features The Duchess talking about The @DuchessOfCornwallsReadingRoom, which looks to connect readers with books they will love; travels across the Commonwealth; and favourite British poets. Head to the link in our bio to listen.”

The duchess has lovely summer style

Royal fans online were charmed by the duchess’ summer-ready frock. “What a lovely frock the Duchess is wearing!,” commented one, while another said: “I absolutely love the tiered skirt and the pattern.” Another said: “Lovely on her.”

Even Sophie Countess of Wessex is a fan – and sported the exact same dress for a previous outing.

Floral Midi Shirt Dress, £32, River Island

Sadly, Duchess Camilla’s dress is out of stock online – but we have a perfect lookalike just for you.

This navy floral dress is ideal for summer garden parties, off-duty days out and casual yet classy coffee dates. Team the number with some pristine white sneakers for a thoroughly composed aesthetic.

