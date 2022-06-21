Duchess Camilla just rocked a cult Bottega Veneta handbag - the ultimate It-girl accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another public engagement on Monday, looking radiant as she opened the Daily Mail Chalke Valley History Festival in Salisbury.

But we couldn't help but notice another new accessory – Camilla's chic handbag! The royal carried a gorgeous woven leather piece in a classic neutral colour, which looks mighty similar to Bottega Veneta's cult intrecciato range. In fact, we're pretty sure Camilla has snapped up the designer's 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag', worth £2,220.

Duchess Camilla's on-trend piece has long sold out at Selfridges, so it looks like the royal got quite the exclusive!

Of course, Bottega arguably produced some of the biggest 'It' bags of 2020 with their Cassette designs - and the slouchy Pouch clutch was on every influencer's arm in 2019.

Duchess Camilla stepped out armed with her woven handbag

Stars such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber are all fans of Daniel Lee's modern designs, too, so Camilla's in great company. The handbag-loving royal is a woman after our own hearts, and has an incredible collection.

Like the Queen, she's loyal to her luxurious Launer London handbags too, though she also owns pieces from Moynat, DeMellier, Aspinal of London and Heidi Klein.

The Duchess attended the Daily Mail Chalke Valley History Festival

Amongst her quirkier finds is her statement Baked Beans clutch and a fun cherry-print straw pouch that she favours for overseas trips.

And who can forget the smile on her face when she spotted Launer London's adorable micro Piccolo bag during her visit to the brand's factory back in January 2020?

We wonder what else she has her eye on!

