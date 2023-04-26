Princess Charlotte's pretty tea dress has the sweetest link to aunt Meghan

Princess Charlotte might only be seven, but the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales already has a better wardrobe than most.

Proving her mini style icon status, the royal tot rocked the sweetest floral dress in the latest family photo shared by Prince William and Princess Kate in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Marking what would have been Her Majesty's 97th birthday, the royals shared a portrait of the late monarch surrounded by her great-grandchildren - and little Charlotte shone front and centre in the prettiest tea dress.

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

The eight-year-old Princess' J.Crew floral dress was complete with elegant long sleeves, a smocked bodice and pretty square neckline. Red, white and blue flowers adorned the statement print, while the twirl-worthy skirt made for a stunning summer ensemble. The young royal's golden-blonde hair fell to her shoulders in a sleek, straight style, prompting royal fans to comment on how the Princess is swiftly taking after her mum's natural beauty.

If you've heard of the 'Kate effect', it seems like fashion fans will need to make way for the 'Charlotte effect' soon - the Princess' pretty smocked dress has sold out on J. Crew's website, proving her sartorial influence.

While Charlotte is no doubt following in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps, her latest look actually has the sweetest link to her aunt Meghan Markle's unrivalled style. The Duchess of Sussex is a long-time fan of J.Crew's designs, having stepped out on several occasions wearing the American retailer.

J.Crew designs have become synonymous with Duchess Meghan's fondness for high-end casual clothing. From her 'Striped Sweater Flare' midi skirt to her tailored-fit navy and white coat, Meghan's wardrobe has everything from outerwear to accessories in her arsenal of J.Crew pieces.

The Princess of Wales has also been known to rock the US-based high street brand. Her 'Colette Suede Pumps' were a summer staple for the royal during her tour of Pakistan - simple, yet practical. What's not to love?

