Princess Kate exudes elegance in ASOS blouse for secret night at the ballet

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte attended a performance of Cinderella

Even when she's off duty, the Princess of Wales' sartorial elegance is unmatched.

Treating her daughter Princess Charlotte to an early birthday treat to watch Cinderella at the Royal Opera House on Saturday evening, Princess Kate, 41, donned an understated ensemble that proved her unrivalled wardrobe has the royal touch, even when she isn't working.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

In videos shared by audience members on Instagram, Princess Kate could be seen wearing sleek wide-leg trousers and a demure ivory blouse elevated with a black Peter Pan collar. Kate was wearing her beloved 'Boo' blouse from Ghost, a staple in her wardrobe that she first debuted on a Zoom call back in 2020. It was formerly available on ASOS, before the 'Kate effect' caused the piece to sell out.

The royal teamed her effortless ensemble with pointed-toe black suede ballet pumps from Boden, a fitting choice for her night at the ballet with her daughter.

The Princess appeared to wear her chocolate tresses down, letting her tumbling curls cascade past her shoulders.

In a video shared by a royal fan account @catherinemiddletonofwales on Instagram, Princess Charlotte was seen taking to the stage at the end of the ballet, joining the dancers for photographs and waving an illuminated star wand as she pranced across the stage. Princess Kate remained close by, leaning down to embrace her daughter after her on-stage debut.

Princess Charlotte was joined by her mother for a pre-birthday treat

The royal mother-daughter outing comes just days before King Charles' historic coronation, and the jury's still out as to what senior royal ladies like the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh will wear on the day.

Rarely does the royal debut an entirely new outfit, instead favouring recycled looks for red carpets and tailoring vintage pieces for royal tours.

DON'T MISS: The secret to Princess Kate's sustainable style revolution explained

© Getty It's not yet known if the Princess of Wales will wear a tiara at King Charles III's coronation

It is widely believed that we will see guests, including senior royals like Kate, in far less formal attire than seen before at previous coronations – which throughout history have been rooted in the pageantry of traditional dress.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.