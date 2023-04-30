Princess Charlotte's secret birthday treat with Princess Kate in London

The Princess of Wales graced the stage with her daughter at the Royal Opera House

Princess Charlotte is due to celebrate her eighth birthday on Tuesday 2 May, just days before her big role at her grandfather King Charles III's coronation.

According to audience members at the Royal Opera House on Saturday evening, the Princess of Wales took her daughter for an early birthday treat to watch The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada's performance of Cinderella.

Twitter user Barbara Davies confirmed the royal's surprise attendance. "First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends."

In a video shared by a royal fan account @catherinemiddletonofwales on Instagram, Princess Charlotte was seen taking to the stage at the end of the ballet, joining the dancers for photographs and waving an illuminated star wand as she pranced across the stage.

The clip suggests that Princess Charlotte was also joined by several friends at the poignant occasion, as all of them took to the stage beside the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate, 41, looked elegant as ever wearing sleek wide-leg trousers and a 'Boo' Ivory Blouse from Ghost. Channelling ballerina energy, the royal slipped into a pair of pointed black suede ballet flats from Boden.

Mini style icon Princess Charlotte looked equally charming in a sweet floral tea dress, whilst her brunette tresses wear styled into a ballerina-style bun.

© Getty The young royal is a fan of ballet

The young royal was no doubt delighted by her treat to watch the ballet. Princess Kate first mentioned her daughter's passion for dance back in 2017, saying that Charlotte "absolutely loves [ballet]."

Prince William confirmed the youngster's hobby, explaining: "Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything."

As a keen dancer, it will have been music to Charlotte's ears that ballet is one of the dance types taught at her new school, Lambrook.

