No gatekeeping here! The Reiss Cyber Monday sale has epic summer fashion deals for your next holiday

You've got two different types of people when it comes to sales - you either shop for the weather you have or shop for the weather you want. I am the latter and Cyber month is the ideal time to find amazing options for your next sunshine holiday - whether you're jetting off somewhere nice over Christmas or even for your next summer vacation - your future self will thank you for the savings you make today.

Reiss is one of those shops I always go to for summer bits in the sales (as well as ME+EM and of course NETAPORTER). I'm talking about the summer dresses and beachwear that might be a little too dear for my budget when they're full price, but they're an absolute steal in the Cyber sales. If you tend to shop for sequin dresses and leather trousers for your winter wardrobe, there's nothing wrong with that either.

But for a moment let's forget that it's cold outside and imagine yourself with a cocktail on the beach somewhere idyllic wearing one of these pieces.

How I chose the best Reiss deals

Outlet: I filtered by the Reiss outlet - the outlet isn't flashed all over the homepage so you need to go searching for it but there are some exceptional deals on site.

Availability: I would hate for you to be sad if you click on a link and your size is not available. At the time of going to press, most sizes are in stock.

Personal choice: As a fan of Reiss (and summer fashion), I wanted to include some of the items I would genuinely buy.

While we have worked with Reiss on other projects, this article is not paid-for and is fully chosen by a member of the editorial team.