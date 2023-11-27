Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Reiss Cyber Monday sale has so many summer fashion options for your next holiday

No gatekeeping here! The Reiss Cyber Monday sale has epic summer fashion deals for your next holiday

Your future self will thank you for shopping the Reiss Cyber sale...

best reiss sale
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
You've got two different types of people when it comes to sales - you either shop for the weather you have or shop for the weather you want. I am the latter and Cyber month is the ideal time to find amazing options for your next sunshine holiday - whether you're jetting off somewhere nice over Christmas or even for your next summer vacation - your future self will thank you for the savings you make today. 

Reiss is one of those shops I always go to for summer bits in the sales (as well as ME+EM and of course NETAPORTER). I'm talking about the summer dresses and beachwear that might be a little too dear for my budget when they're full price, but they're an absolute steal in the Cyber sales. If you tend to shop for sequin dresses and leather trousers for your winter wardrobe, there's nothing wrong with that either.

But for a moment let's forget that it's cold outside and imagine yourself with a cocktail on the beach somewhere idyllic wearing one of these pieces. 

How I chose the best Reiss deals 

Outlet: I filtered by the Reiss outlet - the outlet isn't flashed all over the homepage so you need to go searching for it but there are some exceptional deals on site. 

Availability: I would hate for you to be sad if you click on a link and your size is not available. At the time of going to press, most sizes are in stock. 

Personal choice: As a fan of Reiss (and summer fashion), I wanted to include some of the items I would genuinely buy. 

    Reiss Evelyn Fitted Halterneck Midi Dress

    Reiss coral dress on sale

    Evelyn Dress In Orange

    If you're thinking about a dreamy trip to the Maldives and you're looking for eveningwear that you can wear barefoot or with heels on a city break, this dress is the one. The colour is sensational and will look divine with sunkissed skin.

    Reiss Polly Printed Long-Sleeved Shirt

    Reiss blouse on sale

    Polly Printed Shirt

    This shirt can either be for a formal occasion with work or it can be for an evening on holiday with the matching shorts and a pair of sandals. With a discount like that you'll get plenty of wear out of it. 

    The matching shorts are also on sale. 

    Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Blazer

    Reiss Kate Middleton blazer on sale

    Hollie Blazer In White

    The Hollie blazer from Reiss is one of Princess Kate's favourites and it's easy to see why. If you're after more summer tailoring for 2024, this is the perfect way to invest without splashing all the cash. 

    The Hollie blazer is also available in blue and that's on sale as well. 

    Reiss Bethany One-Shouldered Swimsuit

    Reiss swimsuit on sale

    Bethany Swimsuit In White

    I sometimes forget that Reiss stocks swimsuits, and would you just look at this beauty and for a whopping 50% off. This is one hell of a steal.

    This swimsuit is also available in black but that's still full priced. 

    Reiss Aleah Pull-On Cream Trousers

    Reiss cream trousers on sale

    Aleah Trousers In Cream

    A pair of pull-on trousers is a wardrobe summer staple, and for 2024, this pair will look perfect for warm city breaks or for the office. 

    You have two leg options to choose from: Regular and long. 

While we have worked with Reiss on other projects, this article is not paid-for and is fully chosen by a member of the editorial team. 

