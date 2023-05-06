Duchess Sophie looks ethereal in bridal-esque gown to dazzle crowds in Westminster

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh stepped into the royal spotlight on Saturday 6 May to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, was a vision of royal style perfection for the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey. The 58-year-old royal turned out the style stakes in a beautiful bridal-esque dress, complete with regal lace detail around the neckline and a billowing satin skirt.

The royal paired her beautiful angellic gown with a royal cape for her official duties, stepping into the Abbey accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

© Getty The family entered the Abbey together

Duchess Sophie's dress is designed by one of her go-to ateliers, Suzannah London. Her bespoke floor length cream gown is crafted from sustainable crepe, adorned with a natural floral embroidery hand embroidered onto tulle using a traditional Irish technique.

© Getty Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex

Rich in symbolism, the Duchess of Edinburgh's hand-embroidered train is inspired by gowns and regalia from the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Gown © PA Images In 1953, a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II slipped into an extravagant white duchesse satin gown embroidered with strings of pearls, sequins and crystals. The Norman Hartnell-designed dress moreover featured embroidered national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold, silver and pastel-coloured silks.On top of her sumptuous gown, the late monarch wore a six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate - made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft. It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, a whopping 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s velvet robe.

Duchess Sophie's blonde tresses were effortlessly coiffed into a romantic chignon, elevated with a botanical headpiece for the grand affair.

Ahead of the coronation, royal style fans eagerly anticipated the chance to see the senior royal ladies enchanting in tiaras, but reports of the Princess of Wales opting out of the royal accessory quickly dulled the excitement. The royal ladies did not wear tiaras, instead opting for headpieces. Sophie's bespoke headpiece was crafted with handmade satin leaves to match lace of her Suzannah dress. Her stunning fascinator was cast with silver snowdrops made from Swarovski crystal.

The last time the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a tiara was in November 2022, where she donned a spellbinding aquamarine tiara to attend the state banquet hosted at Buckingham Palace.

The royal's teal gown was pinned with the Royal Family Order and her blue Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order sash, both bestowed upon her by the late Queen. It was Duchess Sophie's glittering tiara that really completed her ethereal ensemble.

The beautiful piece, which she debuted in 2005 during Prince Albert II of Monaco's enthronement celebrations, comes from her personal collection and is one of her go-to choices for similar state events.

