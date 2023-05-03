Duchess Sophie radiates beauty in fit-and-flare gown for Buckingham Palace garden party

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined the King and Queen Consort at the first garden party of the year

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance on Wednesday as she attended the first Buckingham Palace garden party of King Charles' reign.

Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, was a vision in pink donning a fit-and-flare tea dress and fabulous floral fascinator. Her flattering frock exuded timeless glamour with an open collared neckline, fitted waist and regal A-line skirt. Take a look at the first glimpse of the royal's spellbinding outfit in the clip below...

The mother-of-two added a white clutch handbag, slipping into pointed-toe court shoes. The Duchess teased her blonde tresses into a sophisticated up-do, adding a touch of peachy blush and fluttering of mascara to highlight her ageless complexion.

© Getty Sophie looked stunning in pink

It's not the first time the Duchess of Edinburgh has opted for a pastel ensemble to grace the royal gardens. Last year, the royal's sartorial elegance reigned supreme as she enchanted in a rosy pink gown and raffia boater hat adorned with an oversized peachy-hued flower.

Garden parties were synonymous with the late Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, and are just one of the everlasting legacies her son, King Charles, is echoing in his own reign.

Her Majesty invited over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed summer afternoon in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The official royal website reads: "Garden parties are an important way for His Majesty to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community."

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh supported the King and Queen Consort

It's estimated around 8,000 guests attend each garden party on a strictly invite-only basis. And of course, those lucky enough to secure an invite are also encouraged to enjoy tea, cake, sandwiches and other light refreshments prepared by the palace kitchens. If you're thinking that must be a lot of cups of tea, it is. It's 27,000 cups of tea per garden party, to be exact!

At a typical royal garden party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed. Some 400 waiting staff are involved in the serving.

