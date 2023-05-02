Duchess Sophie enchants in emerald green dress days before King Charles' coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended engagements in Wolverhampton on Tuesday

The Duchess of Edinburgh's style game has stepped up a level recently, and we can't get enough of her newfound sartorial elegance.

Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, has long been an emblem of royal style perfection, but the wife of Prince Edward appears to have given her unrivalled wardrobe a spring refresh. Fabulous florals, feminine silhouettes and tailored power suits have become her go-to, leaving royal fans eager to guess what she may wear to King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May.

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old Duchess stepped out in Wolverhampton in another head-turning ensemble. Sophie rocked a fabulous 'Eudora' linen shirt dress from Suzannah London in a rich emerald green hue, cinching her waist with a brown leather belt.

Accessorizing to perfection, the royal slipped into a pair of pointed-toe heels in chestnut brown, adding her orange 'Luisa' bag from Sophie Habsburg. Completing her immaculate ensemble, the radiant royal layered with the 'Christie Virgin Wool Trench Coat' from Italian designer Giuliva Heritage. Divine!

The Duchess attended a Coronation Big Lunch in Wolverhampton on Tuesday

"She looks beautiful!" commented a royal fan on Instagram, as another sweetly shared: "The dress and belt are a beautiful combination."

The Duchess of Edinburgh waved at royal onlookers in Wolverhampton

During their joint visit, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met with young people at Newhampton Arts Centre who are working on music for the King's coronation. They then continued their trip with a visit to The Royal School in Wolverhampton, which began as an orphanage in 1850.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a glamorous arrival in Wolverhampton on Tuesday 2 May

The royal guests met with students and staff before relishing in a performance by the school choir, going on to visit the City of Wolverhampton College for a Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duchess met with volunteers and tried her hand at cooking

Sophie's royal engagement comes just after she was seen leaving the Robert Ward salon in London, which is a favourite of the Princess of Wales. In photographs obtained by The Mirror, the mother-of-two kept a low profile for her trip to the salon, wearing a matching beige ensemble as she walked through the streets of Chelsea.

Sophie didn't go for too daring a makeover for her cut but did appear to have her signature blonde highlights refreshed.

