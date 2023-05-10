Princess Beatrice divides opinion with unusual styling on glamorous night out

Princess Beatrice spared no time in returning to her royal duties after a busy weekend of events across the coronation weekend. On Tuesday evening, the radiant royal stepped out in London to attend the Oscar's Book Prize.

Looking lovely in a glittering dress from NYC-based brand Hill House, Princess Beatrice gave her unrivalled style the chance to shine as she joined a host of celebrity guests at The Ivy - but royal fans noticed something unusual about her glamorous outfit, can you spot it in the clip below?

WATCH: Princess Beatrice jokes with guests at the Oscar's Book Prize

The 34-year-old chose to layer her 'Ellie Nap Dress' over a silk navy blouse with a contrasting white collar from Zara - serving up the perfect mashup of high street and designer labels.

Praising her sartorial concoction, one fan wrote: "Oddly, I really love this and feel it suits Beatrice," as another agreed: "The combo really works and suits Bea's style. The styling makes the outfit more modern."

© Kate Green Princess Beatrice poses with Jarvis's winning book 'The Boy With Flowers in His Hair' during the Oscar's Book Prize Winner Announcement

Not so convinced of Beatrice's mix 'n' match style, another royal fan shared: "The undershirt completely ruins the look for me. The dress itself is rather cute and would be a hit for me if worn by itself."

Whether you're a fan of Princess Beatrice's hybrid fashion moment or not, there's no denying her shoes were the real scene-stealing element of her stunning look. The royal rocked 'Lacey Navy Satin Court Shoes' from celebrity favourite brand Carvela, channelling her inner showgirl as she stunned in the rhinestone-toe heels.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer The Princess was in high spirits at the event wearing her elegant Hill House nap dress

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew styled her auburn hair in romantic curls, adding a lashing of mascara and rosy blush to highlight her radiant glow.

Best photos of Princess Beatrice from the Oscar's Book Prize

The mother-of-one is the proud royal patron of Oscar's Book Prize, which was set up by Viveka Alvestrand and her husband James Ashton to 'encourage parents to take time to share books with their young children'. It is an annual award for the best book of the year for children under five, and is awarded in memory of Oscar Ashton, who passed away in 2012 at age three from an undetected heart condition.

© Kate Green Jarvis and Princess Beatrice posing together with his winning book

At the event, Beatrice made rare comments about her seven-year-old stepson. The royal is stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

During her speech, she spoke about her stepson's love of reading, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart. "My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

